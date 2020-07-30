Event Preview: Rescheduled Carlisle Ford Nationals Are Finally Here

The Carlisle Ford Nationals of Carlisle, Pennsylvania, usually takes place the first weekend in June of each year. Unfortunately, due to circumstances beyond the Carlisle Events crew’s control, the show had to be postponed this year. But this coming weekend, Ford fans will finally be able to return to the Carlisle Fairgrounds for the 25th year. The event spans from Friday, July 31st to Sunday, August 2nd.

As usual, the weekend will be jam packed with all things Ford, including a chance for enthusiasts to see the all-new 2021 Ford F-150 and 2021 Mach 1. Also on display will be the 2020 GT350 and 2020 GT350R Heritage Edition Mustangs. Ford will bring the Ford Lifestyle trailer to the fairgrounds as well, so if you’re in the market for Ford-branded gear, you’ll be in luck.

“It’s awesome to see the latest and greatest from Ford Motor Company each year,” noted Ford Nationals event manager Ken Appell. “Ford partners with us each year to show enthusiasts their products and get feedback on them. It’s great to see them back again this year with some really cool new Fords.”

In addition to the new Fords on display, there will be several special displays of Fords of the past. These displays include dedications to the 15th Anniversary of the 2006 Ford GT (where you’ll be able to get upclose and personal with a LeMans-raced GT), a Euro Ford Garage celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Capri and 35th Anniversary of the Merkur, a Thunderbird reunion, a Starliner showcase, and a Grabber 50th Anniversary Display, among others.

Many of the displays will be indoors, but the National Parts Depot Showfield will be filled to the brim with Fords of every year and model. Attendees on Friday evening will enjoy a real street shootout, Ford GT track time and parade, and exhaust contest.

Carlisle is known for drawing Ford legends old and new for its meet and greet sessions, and this year is no different. The lineup this year includes pro racer Hailie Deegan for the first time, on Saturday only.

The 19-year-old racer is the daughter of professional racer Brian Deegan, a founding member of Metal Mulisha. The younger Deegan has been racing since 2012 (yes, the ripe old age of 8) and is the only female to ever compete in the Lucas Oil Off Road Series. In 2016, she was named the circuit’s Driver of the Year. Deegan currently races in the ARCA Menards Series with Ford Performance, and also runs in select events in the Mustang GT4 with Multimatic Motorsports in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge. She finished second in the Daytona ARCA race in February.

Deegan will host a meet and greet, sign autographs, take pictures, and offer a Q&A session (all with social distancing measures in effect).

You can purchase your discounted single day admission tickets online now, and if you attend on Friday or Saturday, you can return on Sunday for free as part of Carlisle Events’ Rear-view Mirror Sunday. Attending Sunday will give you a chance to enjoy lighter crowds, see the awards parade, and shop for last minute deals in the swap meet area. Remember to save your ticket stub to bring with you on Sunday!