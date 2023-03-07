Event Preview: The Goodguys Spring Nationals Comes to Scottsdale

The Goodguys 13th Annual FiTech Fuel Injection Spring Nationals presented by Grundy Insurance is coming to WestWorld of Scottsdale March 17-19th. This event is a part of the Goodguys Rod & Custom Association’s 40th-anniversary tour and will be an amazing event. You can expect to see over 2,500 stunning hot rods, classic trucks, muscle cars, and much more at the WestWorld complex.

On Saturday, get ready to hear engines roar and tires squeal for traction, during the Classic Performance Products AutoCross Racing Series with the G-Comp by Speedway Motors Spring Shootout in the afternoon. Fans get to watch the cone-carving action and even walk through the pits to get an up-close look at the race cars. For more tire-shredding fun, there’s the excitement of a Burnout Competition along with the chest-pounding fury of vintage dragsters during the Nitro Thunderfest exhibition.

On Sunday Goodguys mixes up the show with a blend of new and old as the Meguiar’s All-American Sunday celebration welcomes all years of American-made or powered cars and trucks. There’s also an AutoCross shootout for these late-model muscle machines before the weekend is wrapped up with a parade of winners during the Awards Ceremony in the afternoon.

For the young ones, there is a Make-and-Take model car giveaway and a Kid’s Zone with free crafts and games. Don’t forget to stroll through the huge swap meet full of vintage parts and collectible automobilia that surrounds the show car field along with a Cars-4-Sale Corral for those looking to join the collector car hobby. There’s also a Vendors Showcase filled with new parts, live music rockin’ throughout the weekend, and more! For more event information or to purchase tickets or register a vehicle head over to the Goodguys website by clicking right here.