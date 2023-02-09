Exciting New Displays Coming To The 2023 Carlisle Ford Nationals

The Blue Oval nation showed up in droves to the Carlisle Ford Nationals in 2022 with 3,454 Fords making their way to the Carlisle Fairgrounds. In 2023, the Carlisle Ford Nationals presented by Meguiar’s is ready for even more fabulous Fords and has several new special feature vehicle areas planned.

Ford’s Special Vehicle Team launched an iconic line of vehicles starting in 1993 with the SVT Cobra Mustang. From that moment forward, the SVT brand represented the best of what Ford had to offer and these special vehicles will be honored at the Carlisle Ford Nationals this year. The SVT area will have more than just Mustangs on display. You’ll also be able to see different versions of the Lightning truck, Focus, Contour, GT, Raptor, and many others.

Speaking of the Ford Lightning, there’s going to be a display area at the event that will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the high-performance truck. This area will be packed with the OBS-era SVT Lightning, the Flaresided generation, and the new electric Lightning trucks. This will be more than a static display area, there will be a parade of Lightning trucks on June 2nd around the fairgrounds.

If you’re a fan of Ford’s latest engine, the Coyote, you’ll want to make plans to check out the Carlisle Ford Nationals. There will be a display area that will be showing off great originally-equipped Coyote-powered vehicles, along with plenty of Coyote swapped rides.

Rounding out the Carlisle Ford Nationals displays will be a celebration of the malaise-era fords from the mid-1970s to the mid-1980s. This will be a display of really unique and off-the-wall Fords that you might not know much about. There will also be a display honoring the 40th anniversary of the Saleen brand. This area will have tons of great Saleen performance cars and parts for attendees to check out.

If you want to participate in the Carlisle Ford Nationals presented by Meguiar’s in one of these special display areas, or in the general show you’ll want to check out the Carlisle Events website right here.