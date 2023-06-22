Factory Five Heads Off-Road With All-New XT-1 Pre-Runner Kit

When it comes to off-roading, the majority of people believe that a lift, wheels, and tires are all it takes to build a capable vehicle. Occasionally, you’ll come across someone who has added baja-style fenders and bedsides, but even then, the build usually consists of a mix of parts attempting to work together with a factory chassis. Until recently, the only other option was to have a shop custom fabricate an entire off-road chassis. However, a new player has emerged in the market, offering a complete off-road build that includes the chassis, body, and suspension.

Factory Five Racing is widely recognized in the kit car community for its replica Cobra, GT40, and other classic cars and trucks. While the company typically focuses on road and track performance, it has recently expanded its offerings to include off-road capabilities with the introduction of its XT-1, showcased at the 2022 SEMA Show. The Factory Five XT-1 kit is now available for ordering, allowing you to transform your 2015-20 F-150 into an off-road beast that boasts more than just wide fenders.

The XT-1 Pre-Runner Kit

Similar to using a Mustang as a donor car to build a classic replica from Factory Five, the XT-1 utilizes a modern F-150 cab and drivetrain as the foundation for the build. The kit starts by replacing the factory frame with an off-road capable steel frame, which comes standard with a weather-resistant powder coating. The frame is equipped with mounting points for long-travel suspension. The front suspension features tubular upper and lower control arms, remote reservoir dual-adjustable Fox shocks, and standard front sway bars. With CV joints and four-wheel drive, the front suspension allows for 16 inches of travel.

At the rear, the factory leaf spring suspension is completely removed, and a heavy-duty 5/16-inch plate steel axle girdle is bolted to the Ford’s solid axle. Pushing the boundaries even further, the rear suspension incorporates a four-link setup with massive lower control arms. The rear also includes remote reservoir dual-adjustable Fox shocks, providing an impressive 20 inches of rear suspension travel as a complete bolt-on upgrade.

To complement the performance of the chassis and suspension, the truck is clad with composite panels that are hand-laid vinyl ester resin with a black gel coat. However, for those seeking an even more distinctive look, carbon fiber fenders are available as an option. These fenders create a significantly wider profile, adding a massive 90 inches to the front and rear, making it 3.5 inches wider than an H1 Hummer and 3 inches wider than Ford’s newest Raptor R. The bodywork is not only aggressive in appearance but also functional, featuring vents, fog lights, skid plates, a functional rear tailgate, and a steel off-road rear bumper.

Born Again F-150

The Factory Five XT-1 not only provides a fresh start for any 2015-20 F-150 but also allows truck owners to rediscover their vehicles in a whole new way. Rather than spending countless hours assembling an off-road setup using various aftermarket products, Factory Five provides a one stop shop to make sure your stops are few and far between on your off-road adventures. For additional information regarding the kit, you can find more details on their website.