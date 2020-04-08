Find Your New Art Morrison Chassis In The Company’s 2020 Catalog

When the time has come to really update the way your classic rides, handles, and performs, how much thought have you put into upgrading the chassis? Sure, you can bolt on a few parts and “help” the car handle better, but you’ll not receive the benefits a complete chassis can deliver.

If you’re ready to give your car the chassis it deserves, Art Morrison Enterprises (AME) can get your classic riding on a firm foundation. To help you find the underpinnings you need, AME has released its new catalog for 2020. The publication details AME’s wide range of products, ranging from the popular bolt-on GT Sport chassis to a myriad of essential components for the do-it-yourself builder. Included in the new catalog is an elegantly engineered GT Sport chassis for Chevy C10 truck applications.

AME chassis and subframes are recognized as the preferred choice for restomod applications and have helped builders win many awards — including the 2020 Ridler. The firm’s highly regarded multi-link independent rear suspension has also helped racers win various championships.

To see a full-color publication online, it can be viewed at www.ArtMorrison.com, or a printed copy is available upon request. Call (800) 929-7188 for personalized technical assistance, or send your catalog request to Art Morrison Ent., 5301 8th Street East, Fife, WA, 98424.