Ford Declares Date For Long-Awaited, V8-Powered Raptor R Debut

When Ford‘s dear, departed Special Vehicle Team launched the first-generation Raptor back in 2010, the off-road-oriented truck created its own category. The Raptor set the standard for production performance pickups that can balance street manners with desert runs and rock crawling. Now Ford is poised to once again set the standard with the introduction of the Ford F-150 Raptor R.

The Raptor brand eventually grew to incorporate Broncos and Rangers, but since the second-generation trucks left V8s behind in favor of EcoBoost power, enthusiasts have long craved a big, eight-cylinder under the hood. Likewise, the arrival of the rival TRX truck from Dodge certainly seemed to encourage the return of a V8 under the Raptor hood.

Many thought it would arrive last year when Ford revealed the third-gen trucks, but there was only this tease. “Raptor R is coming next year.” That year has arrived, and the worst-kept secret in the world is that the R-model version of the Raptor would likely sport a version of the supercharged Predator V8 that powers the current Shelby GT500.

Can't wait to share more details about F-150 Raptor R later this year. The V8 sounds amazing! #RaptorR pic.twitter.com/qTOxKvp1ll — Jim Farley (@jimfarley98) June 14, 2022

We expect the engine and its supporting equipment is optimized for use in this truck. That could mean more torque, as well as enhanced cooling features in line with its mission of off-road capability. Time will tell, but you won’t have to wait long because Ford promises the debut of the “scary fast” truck next Monday.

“Raptor R is almost here,” Ford Performance posted on social media. “Hope you like thrillers. See it first July 18.”