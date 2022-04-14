Ford Motor Company Announces F-150 Lightning Arrival Date

jameselkins
By James Elkins April 14, 2022

The F-150 Lightning has been a tremendous success in presale numbers and deposits received, so much so that Ford Motor Company increased production dramatically to keep up with demand for more units. While some new electric vehicles are more vapor than electric, Ford has continued to make progress in producing this truck. Ford Motor Company provided great news for purchasers of the all-new, all-electric F-150 Lightning today: an expected arrival date.

F-150 Lightning

Fans of the Ford F-150 Lightning can rejoice as these trucks are scheduled to be arriving to dealerships on or around April 26th 2022. However, don’t plan on walking into the dealership with a test drive in mind, as the majority of these trucks were pre-sold and are heading to their new owner before hitting the dealership lot. In under one year, Ford has been able to introduce, market, and create massive presale numbers for the F-150 Lightning. Now we’re just a few weeks away from seeing these trucks on the road, not just the track.

What makes the F-150 Lightning such a hot commodity? Well, aside from being based off the best selling truck in America, it also has had a win streak in almost all categories. The F-150 Lightning beat the Hummer EV in efficiency by 33-percent. The Rivian R1T tied the F-150 Lightning in efficiency, but lost in overall range when comparing their largest battery packs. Although purely opinion, the fit and finish compared to the recent showing of the Tesla Cybertruck leaves quite a gap between the two as well.

F-150 Lightning

To celebrate the start of the F-150 Lightning’s production at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Michigan, Ford and the United Auto Workers will be hosting an event for customers and employees. The “Job 1” event will showcase the first-ever full-size all-electric pickup truck to go on sale. If you’re interested, but did not have a chance to secure a plane ticket, then you can join in the fun with Ford here. Hopefully this will include a drivers meeting, track time, and some onboard footage, or one could hope.

Article Sources

Ford Motor Company
https://www.ford.com/
jameselkins

About the author

James Elkins

Born into a household of motorsport lovers, James learned that wrenching takes priority over broken skin and damaged nerves. Passions include fixing previous owners’ mistakes, writing, and driving.
Read My Articles

