F-150 Lightning Beats Rivian R1T In Range, Hummer EV in Efficiency

jameselkins
By James Elkins March 22, 2022

After Ford Motor Company announced that it would be offering an electric version of the F-150, pre-sales skyrocketed. To meet the demand, Ford CEO Jim Farley doubled down on production bringing it close to 150,000 F-150 Lightning’s being made per year. Now that pre-sales and production numbers are accounted for, Ford is now confirming F-150 Lightning final EPA-estimated range for all models just ahead of customer deliveries slated for Spring 2022.

F-150 Lightning

The good news came early for some new purchasers, as a few select models will have an additional 20 miles more than the targeted estimate range that had been provided. The F-150 Lightning Pro ER, XLT ER, and Lariat ER all sit at 320 miles range after the final EPA-estimate was done. These models beat the Rivian R1T with the optional larger battery pack by six miles.

While the GMC Hummer EV still holds the crown with its 329 mile range, it is far inferior in efficiency. The EPA has created the term MPGe, as you can guess this is an electric vehicle’s comparison to gasoline that gives data of mixed driving between highway and city. The GMC Hummer EV did not fare as well with this test at 47 MPGe versus the F-150 Lightning at 70 MPGe, a 33-percent difference.

We are laser focused on continually improving our energy consumption efficiency for Lightning and the team is really happy to deliver these results for our customers, Linda Zhang, chief program engineer, F-150 Lightning.

F-150 Lightning

While electric vehicles still bring on symptoms of range anxiety, these new numbers show promising results for the Ford EV platform and their ability to stay above the competition. Pricing for the Ford F-150 Lightning will start around $40,000 and jump to $90,000 for the fully optioned out truck. This price does not include the drag pack and entry fee to the local drag strip, however we’re excited to see some time slips!

Article Sources

Ford Motor Company
https://www.ford.com/
jameselkins

About the author

James Elkins

Born into a household of motorsport lovers, James learned that wrenching takes priority over broken skin and damaged nerves. Passions include fixing previous owners’ mistakes, writing, and driving.
Read My Articles

