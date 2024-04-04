Ford Muscle March Madness Face-Offs Continue

jameselkins
By James Elkins April 04, 2024

If you’re a fan of college basketball, then you’re well aware of the ongoing battles with crazy upsets and wild games throughout the month of March that culminate in the championship game in April. Of course, at Ford Muscle, we enjoy catching a game or two, but it’s not our primary focus. So, we decided to start a contest on our Facebook page that paired up 16 of our favorite feature cars, allowing you, our readership and Facebook followers, to pick your favorite of two featured cars.

March Madness

The Game

Ford Muscle March Madness pits two previously featured cars against each other, with each accompanied by a photo for followers to like. The car with the most likes on its photo within 24 hours advances to the next round. In the comments section, you’ll find a link to each feature for more details about the build, history of the car, and any racing participation. You’re encouraged to share the Facebook link among Facebook groups, friends, and if you’re active on forums, feel free to share it there too.

Much like the NCAA tournament, Ford Muscle’s March Madness has seen its fair share of surprising results and upsets in each round. However, the consensus is that every round has featured incredibly close battles. What makes it even more thrilling is that it’s up to the readership to decide who advances, adding an engaging element to the competition.

Feature Cars Fighting It Out

Selecting 16 cars proved to be an exceptionally challenging task, as we cover a wide performance spectrum ranging from classic cars to modern muscle and everything in between. In the Sweet 16, a Coyote-powered backdraft Cobra was pitted against a SOHC Cammer-swapped Galaxie. A tribute to Glidden’s ProStock Pinto went head-to-head with the Bipolr New Edge Saleen. An unlikely combination emerged as a slammed Explorer ST faced off against an extremely clean Coyote-swapped, manual transmission Gen-1 Lightning. The battles raged on with a big tire Gen-2 Lightning going against a modular motor-swapped F-100.

On the other side of the bracket, a Terminator-swapped 1965 Mustang went head-to-head with NMRA champion Jason Wagoner’s GT500. The ProStreet 1968 Mustang, sporting a massive blower, was matched up against a exposed twin-turbocharged S550. A battle of icons ensued as a GT40 replica was pitted against a 2000 Cobra. Finally, a widebody first-generation Mustang took on the twin-turbo powerplant Fox Body Mustang.

March Madness

Keep Calm, Its Ford Muscle’s March Madness

Needless to say, all of these cars are incredibly impressive and deserve respect. However, there can only be one winner. If you’re a fan of any of the mentioned rides, head over to the Ford Muscle Facebook page and give a like to your favorite ride over the next few days before the championship takes place!

jameselkins

About the author

James Elkins

Born into a household of motorsport lovers, James learned that wrenching takes priority over broken skin and damaged nerves. Passions include fixing previous owners’ mistakes, writing, and driving.
Read My Articles

