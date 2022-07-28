Ford Releases Debut Date For Next-Generation 2024 S650 Mustang

By James Elkins July 27, 2022

The anticipation for the next-generation of Mustang has been growing steadily with spy shots flooding the internet on a weekly basis. Unlike Ford Performance’s Raptor R, the engine and transmission have remained slightly speculation, but Ford Motor Company has been alluding to a manual transmission option and injecting throaty V8 rumble into its pre-release teases. Now, eager Ford fans can mark their calendar for the official unveiling of the new S650 Mustang at the 2023 Detroit Auto Show on April 17th, 2023.

s650

While only a rendering, the new S650 could be poised to have sharper, sleeker body lines.

As the chip shortage continues to affect Mustang production, it has also been pushing back the clock on releasing the next-generation Mustang. The delayed release could be attributed to unfortunate events transpiring, but seems to point the finger more towards timing it with the 60th anniversary of the first Mustangs rolling off the Dearborn, Michigan assembly line, before being unveiled at the New York World’s Fair in April of 1964.

Similar to the early generations of Mustang, the S-650 appears to be offered with two different engine options. A 2.3-liter EcoBoost and a naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 seem to be the obvious choice as the engine platforms offer the easiest carry over. A manual transmission option was confirmed when a video graphic teased the sound of throaty V8 rumble and a shift knob as the “o” in Generation on their social media page. Unfortunately, the exterior of the S650 Mustang has yet to be seen uncovered, leaving much to the imagination.

For those who are eager to finally see the newest Mustang without being cloaked in covering, you will just need to attend the Detroit Auto Show. This might be quite the haul for some, but the opportunity to celebrate the world’s best selling sports car introducing its newest offspring, would make the trip well worth the effort.

