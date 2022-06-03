Ford Teases Stick Shift & V8 Engine In S650 Mustang

In early June, the Blue Oval media blitz emphasized a bigger push into electric vehicles across the world and threw in a Mustang teaser that turned into a simple naming contest. However, when the company announced a massive investment in US production and jobs it threw a bone to traditional Mustang fans by promising an all-new pony built at the Flat Rock Assembly Plant.

“In many ways, Ford is America’s automaker and our relationship with the UAW is essential to our success,” Kumar Galhotra, president, of Ford Blue, said. “Our frontline manufacturing employees are the key to delivering what our customers want more of – amazing new electric vehicles like the F-150 Lightning as well as must-have internal combustion-powered vehicles like the forthcoming all-new Mustang coupe.”

During its announcement of a $3.7 billion investment and more than 3,200 new union manufacturing jobs in Michigan, Ohio, and Missouri, Ford also teased the seventh-generation Mustang with the revelation that it will be available with a manual transmission and a rumbling V8 underhood.

Perhaps the biggest olive branch to the Mustang faithful was not only that a new coupe is coming, but that it will feature gas-burning V8 and six-speed manual transmission options. That was confirmed by the video graphic above that teases the sound of the exhaust and shows a manual shift knob as the “o” in Generation on its Facebook page.

The next generation S650 Mustang, which carries the internal codename S650, is widely rumored to debut next April with carryover engines, including an updated version of the beloved Coyote 5.0-liter. It remains to be seen what else the new stallion will offer, but expect the rumor mill to run hot for the next 11 months.