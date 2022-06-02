Ford Hypes Up Fans To Rename A Blacked Out Mustang Option

Mustang fans are fiercely loyal to their cars and vigilant when it comes to news about the original pony car. Earlier this week, the Ford Motor Company teased something for June 1, 2022, and it immediately stoked the passion of the car’s fanbase. Many assumed a new vehicle might be revealed.



When the company changed its social media profile images to black and teased a series of ebony emojis as its current favorites, Mustang fans hope for a new performance variant or a peek at the next-gen pony car rumored to debut next April.”

Instead, it turns out the company wanted to enlist the pony car fanbase for a bit of branding help. It eventually revealed a website that would allow fans to submit a moniker for a Mustang option package that embraces the spirit of what Henry Ford once said about the Model T, “Any customer can have a car painted any color that he wants, so long as it is black.”

“Black pony badges and black-painted aluminum wheels,” the company said. “Our signature Mustang Black Accent Package needs a signature name to match.”



The horse with no name sort of has a name, but the Blue Oval wants something snappier. You can submit your ideas for a new name for this package here, but don’t expect anything but glory if your name is chosen. There isn’t a prize, but it would be pretty cool to order a Mustang with the package that you named. If you want to carve out your little piece of Mustang history, you have until 8 p.m. EDT on June 7, 2022, to get your entry submitted.