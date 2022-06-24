Hibernating Hertz Shelby Mustang GT350-H Awakens

We all agree that a barn find is something dreams are made of. Whether it is a Boss 351 Mustang or a numbers matching 1965 GT350, it always gives us a glimmer of hope that we will run into a barn find of our own. However, outside of barn finds exist a different spectrum. Instead of being found in a farmers field or country-side carport, these exist in cities and have been local legend for decades. In the case of today’s ‘What’s on the roll back,’ a Shelby Mustang GT350-H that has remained dormant for years has finally seen the light of day.

In the ‘60s, Ford and Shelby teamed up to create some of the quickest on-track vehicles in the American market. The success of the GT40 partnership had made this option a solid one. While the majority of Americans would love to have a race car of their own, it was Hertz who had come up with the idea of a rent-a-racer program and thus birthed the Shelby Mustang GT350-H. The majority of these cars would be painted black and have gold trim. They would go on to become the acclaimed Shelby Mustang GT350-H, and while that “H” doesn’t stand for heritage, it has been soaked within the Mustang lineage for decades.

In the case of this Shelby Mustang GT350-H, the car’s owner owns a local automotive shop and had this hidden away. While it was not the best kept secret, it had not been seen in a long time. Naturally, when the rollback arrived and the car was paraded through town, it garnered the attention of local automotive enthusiasts who snapped photos and sent them to Ford Muscle. While the reasons why the car was stored away in the first place or why it now has a set of modern wheels remains a mystery, it is good to see the hibernating Hertz is headed towards a renewed life!