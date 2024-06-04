Improve Your 1979-’04 Mustang With Team Z Torque Boxes

By Brian Wagner June 04, 2024

Mustang owners know how much of a beating the rear torque boxes take on their cars. If you’re really trying to put a lot of power down, the OEM units just won’t cut it. Team Z Motorsports developed upper and lower torque boxes for 1979-2004 Mustangs that are stronger than the OEM mounts and provide more adjustability.

The Team Z lower torque box replacement kits are available in welded and unwelded configurations. Both kits have 10 holes of adjustments so you can find the right setting for your application. The lower torque boxes are CAD designed, and the unwelded kits use a tab-and-slot design so you can weld them at home without a fixture. Team Z laser cuts the 1/8-inch material to create 3/16-inch thick doubler plates. This makes the lower torque boxes light and strong.

Team Z’s upper torque box replacement kit is made from 4130 Chromoly steel and is fully Tig welded. The upper torque box kit is capable of micro-fine adjustments of 0.125”. The kit will arrive with anti-roll bar tabs, along with Grade-8 hardware. If you need an anti-roll bar, you can select one to go with this kit when you purchase it. The kit is designed to work with conventional upper control arms only.

So, if you’re looking to improve how your 1979-2004 Mustang performs at the track, you’ll want to take a look at the upper and lower torque boxes from Team Z Motorsports. You can learn more about these kits right here on the Team Z Motorsports website.

Brian Wagner

Spending his childhood at different race tracks around Ohio with his family’s 1967 Nova, Brian developed a true love for drag racing. Brian enjoys anything loud, fast, and fun.
