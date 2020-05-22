Introducing the World’s First Carbon-Fiber-Bodied ’67 Shelby GT500CR

By Stephanie Davies-Bardekoff May 22, 2020

Classic Recreations creates vehicles that are straight out of a dream world. We’re constantly surprised by what rolls out of their doors, and this stunning creation is no different. The builder, located in Yukon, Oklahoma, is officially-licensed to create Ford and Shelby American continuation cars and restorations. They worked with carbon-fiber manufacturer SpeedKore Performance Group out of Wisconsin to design and execute this drop-dead gorgeous 1967 Shelby GT500CR with a completely carbon-fiber body.“Classic Recreations has consistently been a loyal and innovative partner and licensee for Shelby and we’re excited to see what the future holds for this program,” said Joe Conway, Co-CEO of Carroll Shelby International.

This initial creation is the start of an initiative by Classic Recreations to produce the next generation of stunning and modern high-performance vehicles with iconic American styling. There is also word that there will be a Shelby-licensed all-carbon-fiber-bodied Cobra released sometime in the future.

But back to the ’67 GT500CR! The build begins with an original 1967 or 1968 Mustang body, which is painstakingly restored to like-new condition through hundreds of hours of labor. A restored donor steel tub is fitted with new carbon-fiber body panels, and a five-axis CNC machine cuts the molds before plugs and panels are pulled utilizing aerospace-grade pre-preg carbon fiber. The process employs a 3D digital model produced from SpeedKore’s blue light scan of an entire GT500CR body.

Afterward, the molded body panels are cured utilizing an in-house autoclave. All of this results in this flawless Shelby Mustang that features a lighter and stronger body than that of its steel counterpart, as well as perfect carbon fiber weave alignment.

Since 1998, Mr. Shelby believed that carbon fiber would be the future of American sports car manufacturing. – Neil Cummings, Carroll Shelby International

When ordering a GT500CR, you have a choice of several engine options. They include a 490-horsepower Ford Performance Gen 3 Coyote 5.0L crate engine (with options to boost to up to 900-horsepower), or a 427ci engine built by hand and equipped with an intercooled ProCharger supercharger. All GT500CR models come with a Tremec 5-speed manual transmission and a stainless steel MagnaFlow exhaust system.

The standard side of the build list includes a power rack and pinion, coilover suspension, oversized sway bars, Wilwood brakes, and American Racing forged wheels wrapped in Michelin high-performance Z-rated tires. Customers can opt to choose the Pro Touring Track Package, which includes Detroit Speed Engineering suspension, wider rear wheels and tires, mini tubs, and six-piston brake calipers with larger rotors. There are even more customization options available, including a 6-speed manual or automatic transmissions, interior upgrades, and an extensive list of paint options.

“When we decided to build the carbon-fiber-bodied GT500CR Mustangs, we wanted to work with someone who shared our vision for the future of custom car building,” said Jason Engel, Founder and President of Classic Recreations. “Having a supplier that is equally committed to high-quality craftsmanship and producing innovative vehicles is incredibly important to us and we found that matched commitment in SpeedKore.”

“Since 1998, Mr. Shelby believed that carbon fiber would be the future of American sports car manufacturing,” said Neil Cummings, Co-CEO of Carroll Shelby International. “We believe the introduction of a carbon-fiber GT500 Mustang and Cobra is a natural next step in the evolution of these iconic vehicles and builds on the legacy of the same innovation that Carroll Shelby was known for.”

We can’t wait to see one of these beauties live and in-person. What color would you order yours in? Let us know in the comments below!

About the author

Stephanie Davies-Bardekoff

Stephanie Davies got her start in automotive media while studying at Rutgers University and eventually landed at Roush Performance outside of Detroit, where she now resides. She writes for various automotive outlets, works with rescue dogs, enjoys driving her Roush-charged Coyote-swapped 1992 Fox body Mustang race car, and is convinced that absolutely nothing in the world beats a sunny weekend at the track.
Read My Articles
 

