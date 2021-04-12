Jack Roush Jr.’s New Roush Performance “You Don’t Know Jack” Podcast

With a pedigree that reaches the pinnacle of motorsports, and a successful racing career that spans 15 wins and 38 podium finishes, Jack Roush Jr. doesn’t slouch in the driver’s seat. He has raced in the IMSA Sports Car Challenge, the British GT4 Championship, and in several other notable road racing series during his driving career. He’s tamed the track surface at Sebing and Daytona, among others, and offers unique insight into the motorsports world backed by 47 years of being a member of one of its most prominent and successful families. Recently Roush Jr. — Vice President of Marketing at Roush Performance — teamed up with Roush Performance channel marketing manager Trevor Wright to debut the company’s new video podcast, “You Don’t Know Jack.”

Wright and Roush Jr. hosted several well-known guests in the Zoom-style roundtable, including Aaron Kauffman of Arclight Fab (formerly of Gas Monkey Garage) along with three-time Pikes Peak winner Dave Carapetyan and aerobatic pilot Rob Holland.

The first episode went live on April 5, 2021, and took a deep-dive look into the current state of motorsports and how it was affected across the board by the COVID-19 pandemic. Other topics include the challenges the industry faces due to renewed pressure by the EPA to meet emissions standards, and what’s going to happen with live motorsports events in 2021 and beyond.

The eclectic panel members have unique insight into these topics through their exposure to many different areas of the automotive and aerospace markets, and the hour-plus podcast offers fascinating information into what each of the personalities faced in 2020 and how they pivoted to new ventures to stay relevant and keep the bills paid in a year when their typical strategies all but evaporated.

“We want to provide our customers and fans with the latest behind-the-scenes coverage of the motorsports industry and news about our brand,” said Jack Roush Jr. “It’s always fun catching up with friends from around the industry. They have valuable insights about the state of motorsports and incredible stories to tell, and we are excited to share all of it with our fans.”

Moving forward, “You Don’t Know Jack” will air on the final Friday of each month and dig into the topics that enthusiasts want to hear about from industry leaders that Roush Jr. and Wright will choose for their unique take on the industry we love so much.