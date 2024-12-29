Kick Start The Car Show Season With Auto Mania

Carlisle Auto Mania, the largest indoor automotive flea market in Pennsylvania, will be returning to the Allentown Fairgrounds on January 17-19, 2025. This event, located within the Agri-Plex building, offers an impressive variety of car parts, memorabilia, and classic vehicles for sale.

The event annually draws thousands of auto enthusiasts from the Midwest, Northeast, and Mid-Atlantic regions. Considered by car enthusiasts as the perfect escape from winter for car lovers.

The grounds are overflowing with various automotive products and items for visitors to scan through. Indeed, the market houses both the ordinary and unusual parts that appeal to any interest. Therefore, this event accommodates every visitor, including those seeking specific components, as well as individuals interested in unique automotive collectibles.

Furthermore, in addition to the automotive offerings, a farmers market operates under the fairgrounds’ main grandstand on Friday and Saturday, January 17-18. Specifically, it presents various local and regional wares, and vendors carrying a lot of fresh local food and baked goods products.

Additionally, a new element for 2025 is to have local Lions Club members on-hand each day to collect donations for their community service efforts. In fact, at least two Lions Club volunteers will staff a designated area near the main entrance for several hours each day.

The fairgrounds provide easy access for people to get to the Auto Mania event. The facility is positioned close to several highways within eastern Pennsylvania, so if you’re traveling I-78, I-95, US-22, or I-476, each highway provides easy access from anywhere.

Auto Mania also welcomes all sizes of vendors, including large and small businesses, family-owned shops, and individual sellers. Space is also available for those who want to sell classic and collector cars, trucks, and other motorized items. For example, this may include snowmobiles, tractors, plows, and boats.

Tickets are available to purchase online in advance of the event. People who have purchased tickets online or hold a season pass can enter through a special entrance, which tends to be faster.

The gates open on Friday, January 17, at noon and Saturday and Sunday at 9 a.m. Admission is free for children 12 and under. For more information on Carlisle Auto Mania, visit Carlisle Event’s website or call 717-243-7855.