Even though 2020 was a crazy year, the Mustang ended on a high note with a 14.8-percent sales increase and sales of Shelby variants increasing by a whopping 36 percent to close out the year as buyers likely scooped up the final GT350s. Building on that momentum, Ford is already shipping its first 2021 Mach 1 models to dealers, but if you aren’t sure which Pony car to order, the company just launched its build and price configurator for the full 2021 Mustang lineup.

“For the 2021 model year, our Mustang lineup — from the EcoBoost to the Shelby GT500 to the limited-edition Mustang Mach 1 fastback — will be in high demand with bold new colors and packages for our faithful fans to enjoy,” said Ford Mustang spokesperson Berj Alexanian. “The return of Mach 1 signals our commitment to continually adding personalization and technology options as Mustang continues its reign as America’s best-selling sports car.”

As with any model year, there are changes, with the major adjustments being the absence of the Bullitt and Shelby GT350 models, along with the paint options Dark Highland Green, Grabber Lime, Kona Blue, and Magnetic. In their place, however, are fresh offerings like the aforementioned Mach 1 and hues like Antimatter Blue Metallic, Carbonized Gray Metallic, Fighter Jet Gray, and Grabber Yellow. Likewise, all of the 2021 models are now standard with the company’s Co-Pilot 360 technology suite, which includes Auto High-Beam Headlamps, Blind Spot Information System, Lane-Keeping System, Pre-Collision Assist, and Rain-Sensing Wipers.

When it comes to the performance models of the highest interest, there are a number of additions worthy of consideration. We already knew about the GT500’s Carbon Fiber Handling Package, but it does offer a nice selection of enhancements without having to move all the way up to the formidable Carbon Fiber Track Package. Those upgrades include 20-inch, black-painted carbon fiber wheels, adjustable strut-top mounts, a catch can, a Gurney flap, splitter wickers, and a wheel-locking kit. The halo pony is also available in three new colors, Antimatter Blue Metallic, Carbonized Gray Metallic, and Grabber Yellow.

Highly anticipated, the latest version of the Mach 1 can be ordered with three different upgrade packages, including the Mach 1 Handling Package, the Mach 1 Appearance Package, and the under-the-radar Mach 1 Elite Package that adds a 12-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system and an Enhanced Security Package.

While the Level 2 version is gone, the Performance Package is still an option on the 2021 Mustang GT, as are appearance augmentations like the Black Accent Package and the Carbon Sport Interior Package. The latter upgrade adds Alcantara Door Inserts, Alcantara Seat Inserts, a Carbon Fiber Instrument Panel, and a Carbon Fiber Shift Knob. The stylish California Special upgrade is still a possibility as well.

When it comes to the base Mustang, the highly underrated 2.3-liter High Performance Package gains Carbonized Gray accents and paddle shifters for the automatic. However, EcoBoost fastback fans can also opt for a less expansive upgrade in the form of the EcoBoost Handling Package, which includes 19×9.5-inch Magnetic wheels, summer tires, a Torsen diff, MagneRide dampers and Brembo six-piston front brakes. There’s even a retrotastic Pony Package available on the EcoBoost and it includes 19×8.5-inch, polished aluminum wheels; bright beltline and window surrounds; embroidered Pony floor mats; a side stripe; a Tri-Bar Pony badge and a unique upper grille.

Of course, more often than not, some options are not compatible with others or aren’t available on certain models. That’s what makes playing with the build and price configurator so much fun. If you really want to cut into your productivity today, you can visit the site right here and build the virtual 2021 Mustang of your dreams online.