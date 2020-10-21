2021 Mach 1 Handling Package Orders Shift Into Gear Early Next Year

Last week the order banks opened for the 2021 Mustang Mach 1, but something was noticeably absent. Many enthusiasts were excited about the Mach 1 Handling Package, which goes a long way toward the promise of delivering the “modern pinnacle of style, handling, and 5.0-liter V8 pony car performance.” However, it was not available for ordering at first, but that option is coming early next year — with a new twist.

We were happy to hear that fans of the Mach 1 Handling Package wanted it with an automatic trans… — Nick Terzes, Ford

While the base Mach 1 draws from a variety of prior performance cars to up the ante of S550 platform performance, adding the Handling Package option goes even further by adding a few more choice upgrades. They include unique chassis tuning, adjustable strut top mounts, a more aerodynamic front splitter, and a more aggressive rear spoiler replete with a Gurney flap. In total, it offers even sharper handling and 150 percent more downforce than a Performance Pack Mustang GT. That aerodynamic assist helps plant the power via the package’s 19-inch wheels and Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires.

Adding this package is definitely an enticing proposition, and now we know it will be available for order beginning in January of 2021. Checking this box on your order will add $3,500 to the invoice, which seems pretty reasonable for all that factory-engineered performance content.

While news of its availability definitely revs up our engines, we also learned something that is even more exciting — Ford listens to its performance customers and they let them know something was missing. While this limited edition Mach 1 brings together a number of options from previous models into one performance machine, initially there was one combination that couldn’t be ordered — the Handling Package with an automatic transmission. But that has changed.

“When we announced the return of Mach 1 this past June, we were happy to hear that fans of the Mach 1 Handling Package wanted it with an automatic trans because we, as a team, thought it was a great idea too,” Nick Terzes, Mustang vehicle integration supervisor, explained. “We listened to the customer and went back to make their ask a reality, so now all Mach 1 owners can experience everything the Handling Package has to offer.”

The history of the Mach 1 is about performance personalization, so it will be interesting to see which combinations are the most popular, and which are the rare birds destined for auction block fame in the future. However, if the Mach 1 Handling Package is high on your priority list, be sure your dealer of choice knows to be ready in January.