Ready For Launch! Ordering Begins For The 480HP 2021 Mustang Mach 1

By Steve Turner October 14, 2020

Fittingly, Ford opened the order banks for the forthcoming 2021 Mustang Mach 1 today on the 73rd anniversary of U.S. Air Force Captain Chuck Yeager becoming the first man to break the sound barrier by flying faster than Mach 1 in the experimental X-1 rocket plane. If you want to take flight in Ford’s latest limited-edition performer, you can now dial up your dealer to buy the latest Mustang to celebrate the Mach 1 heritage.

“Bold styling, great acceleration, and speed — Mach 1 says it all,” Jim Farley, Ford’s chief operating officer, said when the car was announced. “This is one of those special Mustangs that truly brings a smile to the faces of our owners, enthusiasts, and fans — including me — so there’s never been a better time to bring back Mach 1 and have it go global too.”

Order banks for the 2021 Mustang Mach 1, which has a base MRSP of $51,720, opened on October 14, 2020. These cars will reach dealers in the US and Canada in the spring of 2021. The latest Mach 1 clocks in at about $6,000 more than a PPL2, $4,000 more than a Bullitt, $8,000 less than a Shelby GT350, and $21,000 less than a Shelby GT500, so it offers more performance than its limited-edition predecessors at a more attainable price than its Shelby cousins. (Photo Credit: Ford Motor Company)

To honor that legacy, Ford engineers combined some of the best engineering from several of its previous special-edition performers. As we previously detailed, these bits came from the Bullitt, Performance Pack Level 2, Shelby GT350, and Shelby GT500. With heightened aerodynamics and handling designed to maximize the performance of the Bullitt-spec, 480-horsepower 5.0-liter Coyote engine under the hood, the latest Mach 1 also delivers the styling cues that recall the car’s lineage.

The 2021 Mustang Mach 1 will fly onto dealer lots across the United States and Canada in the spring of 2021. If you want to be an early adopter, you can now start your flight prep by placing an order at your dealer of choice with the limited edition’s manufacturer’s suggested retail pricing kicking off at $51,720 (plus a $1,195 destination and delivery charge).

If you were, like us, excited to order the optional Handling Package — which includes a unique front splitter, front wheel lip moldings, a low-gloss Magnetic swing spoiler, and Shelby GT500 Gurney flap and rear tire spats — be warned that this is a late-availability option.

About the author

Steve Turner

Steve Turner brings decades of passion and knowledge in the world of Ford performance, having covered it for over 20 years. From the swan song of the Fox Mustang to the birth of the Coyote, Steve had a front-row seat.
Read My Articles
 

More Stories

Ford Designs a Modernized Logo for a New Age Mach 1

Sonic Boom! The 2021 Mach 1 Packs Bullitt Power & Shelby Handling

