Last Chance To Win A 427-Powered 1970 Ford F-100

We last reported that Dream Giveaway was back with a new unit that stood in stark contrast to the 2022 Shelby GT500 that came before it. Instead of a modern high performance vehicle flanked in carbon fiber goodness or massive horsepower on tap, Dream Giveaway took a classic approach that grabbed the attention of all of us at Ford Muscle. This time around a 427-equipped 1970 Ford F-100 was chosen as the prize and we couldn’t be more excited to see such a clean example being given away!

We have all seen the rise of the Ford F-100 with the classic truck community starting to build these chassis’ for specific reasons. We’ve seen a full spectrum that includes everything from autocross dominating racers to fully restored classic recreations. The F-100 has truly become an extremely versatile vehicle with more intentions than just towing. However, the process to build an F-100 takes time, research and most of all, money. While the latter might prove to be more of a struggle than the others, Dream Giveaway offers the chance for one lucky person to drive the truck home with ticket pricing comparable to a gas station scratch off.

I’m not sure about you, but the chance to turn 3 dollars into a 1970 Ford F-100 that is powered by a 427 cubic-inch engine and recently sprayed with a fresh coat of Rangoon Red paint, sounds a lot more alluring than trying to win a few quick bucks on a lottery ticket. The beautiful example combines the performance found in classic muscle cars with beauty that would make car show attendees jealous. So, cruise on over to Dream Giveaway for your chance to win this beautiful F-100. As an added bonus, Ford Muscle readers get double tickets on every donation of 25 dollars!