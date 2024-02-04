Leap Into Savings With FiTech’s February-Only Sale

andrewbolig
By Andy Bolig February 03, 2024

This is the time of year when enthusiasts start jonesing to get their cars ready for a new year of cruising, racing, and driving fun. Many are making the most of the downtime by clicking off many of those To-Do items on their cars or trucks that were noted during the past summer’s driving season. This is also a great time to make major improvements to your favorite ride. Thanks to FiTech’s Leap Into Savings sale event going on throughout the entire month of February, you can start your fuel-efficient year off right.

Spring will be here before you know it and taking advantage of FiTech’s Leap Into Savings sale is a great way to be ready when the salt finally leaves the road’s surface. Of course, EFI is a great way to equip your car or truck with reliable, self-tuning drivability no matter what the weather might be and the Leap Into Savings sale makes this a great time to do it. Check out FiTech’s searchable list of dealers and installation facilities to find the perfect EFI upgrade for your ride.

Fitech throttle-body

The FiTech Leap Into Savings event is a great way to put fuel injection on your favorite ride so it will be ready to hit the road once the snow melts.

The Leap Into Savings sale offers 10 percent off applicable FiTech throttle body EFI systems. Sale prices apply only to purchases made within the specified sale period, from February 1, 2024, to February 29, 2024. No rainchecks or exceptions will be provided and this sale cannot be combined with any other offers, discounts, or promotions.

The sale price will be automatically applied to your purchase and as with all FiTech products, these great deals still carry FiTech’s Three-Year Warranty. Head over to FiTech’s website for more information about FiTech’s Leap Into Savings Sale going on throughout the entire month of February. There is no limit on the quantity of units purchased so tell your friends!

Article Sources

Fuel Injection Technology
https://fitechefi.com
(951) 340-2624
andrewbolig

About the author

Andy Bolig

Andy has been intrigued by mechanical things all of his life and enjoys tinkering with cars of all makes and ages. Finding value in style points, he can appreciate cars of all power and performance levels. Andy is an avid railfan and gets his “high” by flying radio-controlled model airplanes when time permits. He keeps his feet firmly grounded by working on his two street rods and his supercharged C4 Corvette. Whether planes, trains, motorcycles, or automobiles, Andy has immersed himself in a world driven by internal combustion.
Read My Articles

More Stories

Build It Yourself Builds World’s First 8,000 RPM 4-Valve Triton V10

News

Build It Yourself Builds World’s First 8,000 RPM 4-Valve Triton V10

Event Coverage: The 49th Annual NSRA Street Rod Nationals South

Event Coverage

Event Coverage: The 49th Annual NSRA Street Rod Nationals South

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...


Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Muscle Car & Hot Rods 		Drag Racing
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading