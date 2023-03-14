LEGO Creates 1,466-Piece 2022 Ford GT Technic Set

By James Elkins March 13, 2023

If you’re an automotive enthusiast then it’s safe to assume most things within the automotive spectrum are bound to capture your attention, especially when it comes to items that require assembly. While building cars to our liking is one thing, there are certain cars that fall outside of our tax brackets. As one might imagine, the 2022 Ford GT falls just a tad outside of my personal reach. However, LEGO is now offering the chance to build Ford’s halo car for a fraction of the cost.

Made famous well before the movies, the Ford GT40 was renowned for its ability to capture race wins, most notably at the 1966 Le Mans. In future years, Ford designed the street going mid-engine masterpiece GT to pay homage to the original GT40 with the first-generation sporting a supercharged V8 and the second-generation receiving an EcoBoost engine pumping out a massive 647 horsepower and 550 lb-ft of torque. A jump of almost 100 horsepower from the previous generation. With these power numbers and rarity the prices were sure to climb and that they did. The price point left most of us seeking out scaled versions at local stores to come close to owning one. However, this is not the first time LEGO has brought a scaled supercar to market.

With 1466 pieces in the set, things are bound to get tricky. The Technic sets offer users the chance for a more complicated build than the old fashioned brick-building properties of normal LEGOs.

Recently, LEGO produced a Technic set with the Shelby GT500 in a Grabber Lime hue. The GT500 set includes 544 pieces, but is quickly dwarfed by the all-new Ford GT at 1466 pieces. The LEGO Technic line is meant to create more advanced models and complex technical functions through the use of interconnecting plastic rods and parts. So, for those looking to own a Ford GT, but lack the funds, the LEGO Technic 2022 Ford GT set isn’t a bad idea.

