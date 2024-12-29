The LS vs. Coyote engine shootout has been a definitive content series for showcasing the capabilities of Chevrolet’s LS and Ford’s Coyote engine, and for the Horsepower Wars series – which is returning (after hiatus) for a fifth year to pit the Big Three and various builders against each other on the dyno and the track. Across two high-stakes competitions, these platforms have been pushed to their limits under strict budgets and controlled rules. As we prepare for the third installment, here’s a look back at the history of this iconic rivalry.

The Pure Power Test

The first LS vs. Coyote was as straightforward as it gets: two naturally aspirated engines, each with a $10,000 budget, going for peak power. We built a 376-cubic-inch LS3 that set the bar high. With a factory block, CNC-ported heads, and a custom camshaft, the engine cranked out 556.2 horsepower.

On the other side, a 302-cubic-inch Gen 1 Coyote. Using a factory block and slightly modified stock heads, Cunningham Motorsports dialed in custom camshafts that helped it reach 510.1 horsepower. Despite the Coyote’s high-revving nature and impressive power-per-cubic-inch, the LS took the win. Its larger displacement and pushrod simplicity proved tough to beat in raw output.

The Boosted Battle

For the second round and the first Horsepower Wars season, things got serious. Both engines were equipped with identical ProCharger superchargers and air-to-water intercoolers, running on E85 fuel. With a $15,000 budget, builders had to think creatively to make the most of the boost-friendly setups.

Late Model Engines (LME) was commissioned for the LS build this time, which had a Chevrolet Performance LSX block as its foundation with forged pistons and rods, CNC-ported heads, and a hydraulic roller camshaft. On the dyno, the engine roared past 1,200 horsepower, using the inherent torque of the 427 cubic-inch V8 to dominate. When all was said and done it made a whopping 1,784 hp.

MPR Racing Engines, who built the Coyote, wasn’t backing down. Their 302-cubic-inch Coyote featured sleeved cylinders, forged internals, and custom cams. It thrived at higher RPM, where its dual overhead cam (DOHC) design came alive. The boosted Coyote was an efficiency marvel – surpassing 1,307 hp, but it couldn’t quite match the LS in peak power or torque. Once again, the LS edged out the win, but not without a fight.

A Turbocharged Showdown

The third chapter of this saga is shaping up to be the most intense yet. This time, turbochargers take center stage. LME is building a 327 cubic-inch (5.3L) Gen V LT, showcasing Chevrolet’s latest direct injection technology and boosted potential. Fast Forward Racing Engines (FFRE) is taking on the challenge with a 302 cubic-inch (5.0L) Gen 3 Coyote, leaning into Ford’s refined dual-fuel system and high-revving DOHC architecture.

Each builder gets a $15,000 budget to bring their turbocharged creations to life, with the 76mm turbochargers and E85 fuel pushing both platforms to their limits. The Gen V LT will aim to leverage its slight displacement advantage and canted valve heads, while the Gen 3 Coyote focuses on power-per-cubic-inch and efficiency of four valves per cylinder.

The LS vs. Coyote Engine Shootout isn’t just a battle of engines—it’s a clash of philosophies. The LS brings compact packaging and brute force, while the Coyote delivers high-tech precision and rev-happy performance.

“It’s difficult to come up with the rules for the competition, because from the factory, the engines are so dissimilar,” stated EngineLabs Lead Content Creator Greg Acosta. “If you limit the inherent displacement advantages of the LS/LT platform, that crowd is unhappy, and if you don’t, the Coyote fans are unhappy. So, after two seasons of displacement disparity, we’re going to tighten the two combinations up, displacement-wise, and see what happens. Both cylinder heads are impressive in factory form, and with the same power adder, it’s going to be a close match. This is the Coyote’s chance to finally get on the board in this series.”

Will the turbo be the limiting factor or will the engines? As dyno testing looms, one thing is certain: this shootout will be a turbocharged spectacle for the ages.

Exclusive editorial will be featured on EngineLabs, as well as the rest of the POWER network, along with social media updates and YouTube videos of the builds and dyno testing starting spring 2025. Don’t miss it!