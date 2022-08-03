Mickey Thompson Named PRI Founding Member

Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels is proud to announce it has signed on as a Founding Member of Performance Racing Industry (PRI). Through its national trade show, advocacy efforts and awareness campaigns, PRI has become the voice of the racing industry in North America.

“As we prepare to head into our 60th anniversary year, we are honored for the opportunity to continue to support the racing industry as a Founding Member of PRI,” said Dominick Wycoff, President of Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels. “The organization does important work, and this commitment demonstrates our unwavering support to an industry we feel is critical to driving innovation within the entire automotive space.”

Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels was founded on the belief that motorsports fosters and accelerates true innovation. Whether in the desert of Moab, at the salt flats of Bonneville or at racetracks and drag strips across the world, Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels has been pushing the limits of product innovation since its founding in 1963. The company’s founder, Mickey Thompson, was inducted into both the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America, as well as the Off-Road Motorsports Hall of Fame. He founded SCORE International, was the first American to go more than 400mph at the Salt Flats, was a pioneer in drag-racing technology and brought off-road racing to stadiums across America.

“We’re grateful to have a legendary company like Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels as a PRI Founding Member,” said PRI President Dr. Jamie Meyer. “PRI Founding Members are the backbone of the motorsports industry, and they play a critical role in our mission to build, promote and preserve the racing community.”