Mustang Owner’s Museum Displays 2024 Mustang Clay Model

While covering a first-generation Mustang car show at the Mustang Owner’s Museum in Charlotte, North Carolina, I decided to visit the museum and explore their display. It had been a while since my last visit to the museum, which is located just down the street from Charlotte Motor Speedway. The lady at the front desk informed me that they had a full-size clay model of the 2024 S650 Mustang on loan from the Ford design studio.

S650 Mustang

This is the seventh-generation of the Mustang, and Ford aimed to create something truly innovative with new sheet metal, a futuristic interior, and more horsepower than previous models. To gather input for this new Mustang, they consulted with the younger generations. After compiling all the information, the design team began working on several new designs, ultimately taking four years to develop the final product. The designers then constructed a full-size clay model to bring the vision to life.

The goal of the seventh-generation design was to have an evolutionary approach due to the success of the previous generations. The 2024 Mustang will be manufactured at the Flat Rock plant, using the same platform as the sixth generation. The Mach I will be replaced by the Mustang Dark Horse, featuring the head-on horse image. However, the Shelby GT 500 will be discontinued in 2023 but is rumored to make a comeback in 2025 or 2026.

The current power package will include Ford’s turbocharged 2.3-liter EcoBoost inline-four cylinder engine and the latest Gen-4 Coyote engine. The interior of the new Mustang will undergo a complete overhaul, featuring a driver-centric design. It will be packed with new technology and comfort features, including an all-new 12.4″ LCD digital cluster and a flat-bottom steering wheel. The rearview camera will be a standard feature, rather than an optional one and Sync 4 system will replace the Sync 3 system.

Make A Stop

If you ever find yourself in the vicinity of Charlotte Motor Speedway, be sure to visit the Mustang Owner’s Museum and check out the clay 2024 Mustang.