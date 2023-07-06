Mustang Owner’s Museum First-Generation Mustang Car Show

mikeslade
By Mike Slade July 06, 2023

The Mustang Owner’s Museum, located just a couple of miles down the street from Charlotte Motor Speedway, is definitely worth a visit if you’re in the area. The museum hosts a monthly car show dedicated to showcasing different generations or series of Mustangs. In June, they organized a show specifically highlighting the first-generation Mustang.

Despite having only about 15 Mustangs on display, it was a fantastic event with a good variety of models. Personally, it brought back some wonderful memories from my high school days. I still remember being a junior when the first Mustangs hit the market. A group of my car buddies and I decided to pay a visit to the local Ford dealer when we heard they had received a couple of truckloads of the new ‘Stangs. We managed to convince one of the salesmen to let us take a test drive, as long as he accompanied us. It was an absolute treat.

Now, back to the car show – what a great assortment of Mustangs! Dan and Barbara Kager showcased their yellow ’65 convertible GT, while another attendee had an original white ’66 K-code with a powerful 289 cubuc-inch high-performance engine. There was also a striking green ’69 MACH I with a 428 Super Cobra JET DRAG Pack, boasting an impressive 86,168 original miles. Additionally, a white ’67 hardtop caught our attention. This particular vehicle was built in Dearborn and sold at Fred Jones Ford in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. It featured a Sprint Pack and a 289 cubic-inch engine with a 2-barrel carburetor.

Among the most unique cars was a white ’68 convertible. According to the sales slip attached to the window, it was purchased in July 1968 and shipped to the buyer in Ramstein, Germany, for a total cost of $2,881.00. Finally, there was a ’69 white convertible equipped with a 351 Cleveland V8 and a floor-mounted Cruise-O-Matic shifter. This first-generation Mustang was sold at Young Ford in Charlotte, NC. The show truly had a remarkable collection of historically significant Mustangs on display.

