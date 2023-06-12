When it comes to tuning your diesel truck, two things are a priority for most truck owners. One is the ease with which the tuning can be accomplished. Let’s face it, we’re not all computer whizzes. Secondly, it needs to keep the truck’s warranty intact.

According to Clark Cunningham of Dr. Performance, “the Dr. Performance Pro Performance Module is a plug-and-play solution to gain power, reduce turbo lag, and improve fuel efficiency for your diesel truck, all without voiding your factory warranty.”

Diesel trucks operate at a low RPM. And since most daily driving in a diesel is spent in the 1,200 to 1,750 rpm range, this is exactly where the Dr. Performance module increases power and gives you much more predictable performance through the bottom end of your gears.

The Pro Performance Module is a quick and easy install (can be installed in less than 15 minutes and requires no tools). Unlike a tune, which downloads into your truck’s ECM, The Dr. Performance module delivers diesel tuning by connecting between the engine and the ECM. The module intercepts signals from the FRP and MAP sensors, manipulates the signals, and passes them on to the ECM to get the desired result. To keep it simple, the module plugs into the fuel rail pressure sensor and the MAP sensor under the hood.

By doing this, all the safety parameters set by your truck’s manufacturer remain intact. This also means there is no footprint left behind on the ECM—a.k.a. you get to keep your warranty. However, Dr. Performance does recommend unplugging the module before taking the truck in for warranty/service work.

All modules are backed by a 30-day money back guarantee and they take great pride in manufacturing their products in Dallas, Texas.

“Dr. Performance is a family-owned business and has been developing and manufacturing diesel performance products since 1996,” says Clark. “In addition to modules, we offer a full line-up of injectors (everything from OEM/stock to our high-performance Twisted Series Injectors which are also backed by a 3-year/300,000-mile warranty.”

It’s time for some diesel tuning and an increase in power but not an increase in grief from your local dealership. That means it might be time to take a look at the Dr, Performance module for your Power Stroke, Duramax, or Cummins engine.