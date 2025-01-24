Liqui Moly’s Top Tec 4600 Engine Oil Provides Advanced Protection

Liqui Moly, a German producer of oils, lubricants, and additives, recently launched Top Tec 4600 SAE 5W-30 motor oil. The new product is a fully synthetic, low-SAPS (Sulfated Ash, Phosphorus, and Sulfur) formulation designed for modern engines. The oil targets improved performance and extended engine life in a range of vehicles.

A key feature of Top Tec 4600 is its support for extended oil change intervals, following manufacturer recommendations. This capability can lessen maintenance frequency for vehicle owners. Furthermore, the lubricant meets several industry specifications and approvals. These include ACEA C2/C3 and API SP, confirming adherence to current performance standards.





Liqui Moly recommends the product for applications needing specific manufacturer specifications. These include Ford WSS-M2C 917-A, and others.

The Top Tec 4600 provides several engine benefits. It encourages cleanliness within the engine, preventing deposit buildup. Such action is important for maintaining optimal performance. In addition, the lubricant is suitable for vehicles equipped with diesel particulate filters. Another feature is high shear stability. Such stability ensures the oil keeps its viscosity under high stress. It also provides reliable lubrication under different operating conditions.





Top Tec 4600 mixes with other commercially available motor oils. This allows for simple top-offs if needed. Moreover, the oil shows stability against aging, keeping its properties over time. It also maintains proper oil pressure across different operating conditions.

In terms of environmental impact, the new oil lessens pollutant emissions, contributing to cleaner operation. It lubricates directly after a cold start. This immediate lubrication minimizes wear during the important startup phase. Liqui Moly also mentioned that the oil is compatible with turbochargers and catalytic converters.