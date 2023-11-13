Knowing how much fuel is in your vehicle’s tank is vitally important if you plan on driving it. This new reed relay fuel level sending unit from TANKS Inc. is flexible enough to be used in a variety of different fuels and liquids and is available in lengths ranging from six to 11 inches in length. The durable stainless-steel construction and typical SAE, five-bolt mounting pattern means installing the sending unit is a snap and the unit will give years of service.

The NBR float slides up and down the shaft as the fuel level changes. The fuel level-sending unit uses a series of reed relays along the length of the shaft to indicate the fuel level. There are no moving parts involved other than the up-and-down movement of the float itself. Each reed relay fuel-sending unit comes with the necessary gasket and mounting screws for installation.

The sending unit is extremely durable and approved for gasoline, diesel, hydraulic fluids, and black and gray water tanks. As the fluid level changes, those magnets housed in the float will trigger the various relays along the inside of the shaft, creating different ohm resistance values to accurately relay the fuel level to the gauge. Sending units are available for a variety of OEM and aftermarket fuel level gauges, including:

240-33 Ohms – Standard Aftermarket – RS-SW-**

10-180 Ohms – VDO gauges – RS-VDO-**

0-30 Ohms – GM up to 1964 – RS-GME-**

0-90 Ohms – GM 1965 and up – RS-GML-**

73-10 Ohms – Early Ford & Mopar – RS-ORG-**

** Represents the tube length in 1-inch increments from the bottom of the sender mounting flange. A quarter-inch of clearance is recommended from the bottom of the sender tube to the bottom of the tank for proper operation.

Check out the new reed relay fuel level sending unit on TANKS Inc.’s website so you’ll never be left guessing how much more fuel you have in the tank of your ride.