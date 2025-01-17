QA1’s Ford F-150 Lowering Kit Delivers Performance & Stance

QA1’s lowering kit designed for 2015-2020 Ford F-150 four-wheel-drive trucks. This kit offers truck owners a solution for adjusting their vehicle’s ride height and, consequently, improving performance. The LK12-FF02 kit includes front Pro Coil Coil-Overs and a rear drop kit, providing adjustability and enhanced ride quality. The kit retails for $2,953.95.

This system, in particular, allows for precise adjustments to achieve the desired stance. The front coil-over shocks feature threaded bodies for easy height changes without extra parts. Similarly, the rear drop kits provide 2 inches of adjustment for fine-tuning the truck’s rake.

Owners can achieve a 3- to 5-inch drop in the front when used with QA1 drop spindles. In the rear, the drop range measures 3.5 to 5 1/2 inches with 1/2-inch increment adjustments. This range, therefore, gives drivers flexibility in setting their truck’s appearance.

QA1 engineers designed a heavy-duty pro coil system that addresses the weight and payload demands of modern trucks. Accordingly, the upgraded shock includes polyurethane bushings and a 1-inch chrome-moly T-bar. This new bushing design, in turn, withstands daily truck use.

The new Ford F-150 lowering kit also comes with double-adjustable shocks. These shocks allow independent tuning of rebound and compression. Consequently, this tunability provides improved handling and control for diverse driving conditions.

Rear flip brackets, shackle, and hanger kits are also included in the kit. These parts lower the truck’s rear without affecting ride quality. Constructed from heavy-gauge steel with a powder-coated finish and quality hardware, these components, as a result, ensure lasting performance.

The kit requires 22-inch aftermarket rims or larger with 6-inch backspacing or less. Although most factory 20-inch rims fit, factory 22-inch rims do not. Depending on wheel diameter and backspacing, ball joint trimming may be necessary.

The rear kit fits both two-wheel and four-wheel drive models. However, the four-wheel drive drop range measures 1 1/2 inches more due to original equipment block removal. The kit works with original equipment or aftermarket drop spindles.

QA1 offers a lifetime warranty on its new Ford F-150 lowering kit. Owners can register for this coverage at QA1.net/warranty. The company manufactures its truck suspension products in Lakeville, Minnesota. This domestic production, furthermore, shows the company’s commitment to quality.