QA1’s Ford F-150 Lowering Kit Delivers Performance & Stance

evanderespolong
By Evander Long January 17, 2025

QA1’s lowering kit designed for 2015-2020 Ford F-150 four-wheel-drive trucks. This kit offers truck owners a solution for adjusting their vehicle’s ride height and, consequently, improving performance. The LK12-FF02 kit includes front Pro Coil Coil-Overs and a rear drop kit, providing adjustability and enhanced ride quality. The kit retails for $2,953.95.

This system, in particular, allows for precise adjustments to achieve the desired stance. The front coil-over shocks feature threaded bodies for easy height changes without extra parts. Similarly, the rear drop kits provide 2 inches of adjustment for fine-tuning the truck’s rake.

Owners can achieve a 3- to 5-inch drop in the front when used with QA1 drop spindles. In the rear, the drop range measures 3.5 to 5 1/2 inches with 1/2-inch increment adjustments. This range, therefore, gives drivers flexibility in setting their truck’s appearance.

QA1 engineers designed a heavy-duty pro coil system that addresses the weight and payload demands of modern trucks. Accordingly, the upgraded shock includes polyurethane bushings and a 1-inch chrome-moly T-bar. This new bushing design, in turn, withstands daily truck use.

The new Ford F-150 lowering kit also comes with double-adjustable shocks. These shocks allow independent tuning of rebound and compression. Consequently, this tunability provides improved handling and control for diverse driving conditions.

Rear flip brackets, shackle, and hanger kits are also included in the kit. These parts lower the truck’s rear without affecting ride quality. Constructed from heavy-gauge steel with a powder-coated finish and quality hardware, these components, as a result, ensure lasting performance.

The kit requires 22-inch aftermarket rims or larger with 6-inch backspacing or less. Although most factory 20-inch rims fit, factory 22-inch rims do not. Depending on wheel diameter and backspacing, ball joint trimming may be necessary.

The rear kit fits both two-wheel and four-wheel drive models. However, the four-wheel drive drop range measures 1 1/2 inches more due to original equipment block removal. The kit works with original equipment or aftermarket drop spindles.

QA1 offers a lifetime warranty on its new Ford F-150 lowering kit. Owners can register for this coverage at QA1.net/warranty. The company manufactures its truck suspension products in Lakeville, Minnesota. This domestic production, furthermore, shows the company’s commitment to quality.

Article Sources

QA1
https://www.qa1.net
(800) 721-7761

More Stories

Amazon Prime Delivers: Godzilla-Swapped S550 Mustang

News

Amazon Prime Delivers: Godzilla-Swapped S550 Mustang

Is The Boss Coming Back For More In The S650 Era?

News

Is The Boss Coming Back For More In The S650 Era?

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...


Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Muscle Car & Hot Rods 		Drag Racing
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading