So-Cal Series Seats Offer TMI Quality At An Entry-level Price

Many times, there is an aspirational element that drives us to put our best effort into building our cars. We have a vision, but our wallet often dictates the final build. TMI Products has been creating many interior products for cars and trucks, ranging from individual seats to full-on interior-in-a-box offerings to give your ride a custom, high-quality feel. The company has just opened up a new market with its So-Cal Series seats, which offer the TMI quality and design you would expect, at an entry-level price you can afford.

The Classic So-Cal Bucket Seat or the So-Cal Bucket Seat with Bolsters come fully assembled and are the perfect solution for those needing to replace or upgrade worn-out stock seats on a budget. Both versions are covered in high-quality black vinyl and are manufactured using TMI’s proprietary high-density molded foam blend that meets low VOC UL Greenguard Gold standards.

The new So-Cal Series seats are available with, or without bolstering, and despite their entry-level price tag, are still built with TMI’s unwavering quality standard. The So-Cal Series seat frames are fully welded, one-inch diameter mandrel-bent steel. The assembly features a reclining seat back as well as a flat base with slider tracks that fit most applications. TMI also offers vehicle-specific, or universal mounting brackets that can be purchased separately.

Classic So-Cal Series Bucket Seat Dimensions:

Height: 28.75 inches (mounting tracks add two inches to the height)

Width: 20.5 inches

Length of Base: 21 inches

So-Cal Series Bucket Seat with Bolsters Dimensions:

Height: 28.75 inches (mounting tracks add two inches to the height)

Width: 21.5 inches

Length of Base: 21 inches

Give a TMI Products sales representative a call at (888) 460-0640 for more information about these new seats, schedule time at TMI’s in-house design center, and check out TMI’s seat configurator on the company’s website. With a TMI Products interior, your ride might become the inspiration for another enthusiast’s build.