So-Cal Series Seats Offer TMI Quality At An Entry-level Price

So-Cal Series Seats Offer TMI Quality At An Entry-level Price

andrewbolig
By Andy Bolig July 12, 2024

Many times, there is an aspirational element that drives us to put our best effort into building our cars. We have a vision, but our wallet often dictates the final build. TMI Products has been creating many interior products for cars and trucks, ranging from individual seats to full-on interior-in-a-box offerings to give your ride a custom, high-quality feel. The company has just opened up a new market with its So-Cal Series seats, which offer the TMI quality and design you would expect, at an entry-level price you can afford.

The Classic So-Cal Bucket Seat or the So-Cal Bucket Seat with Bolsters come fully assembled and are the perfect solution for those needing to replace or upgrade worn-out stock seats on a budget. Both versions are covered in high-quality black vinyl and are manufactured using TMI’s proprietary high-density molded foam blend that meets low VOC UL Greenguard Gold standards.

These new So-Cal Series seats from TMI are available in a Classic (left) or with bolsters (right) to help hold you in place during spirited driving exercises.

The new So-Cal Series seats are available with, or without bolstering, and despite their entry-level price tag, are still built with TMI’s unwavering quality standard. The So-Cal Series seat frames are fully welded, one-inch diameter mandrel-bent steel. The assembly features a reclining seat back as well as a flat base with slider tracks that fit most applications. TMI also offers vehicle-specific, or universal mounting brackets that can be purchased separately.

Classic So-Cal Series Bucket Seat Dimensions:

  • Height: 28.75 inches (mounting tracks add two inches to the height)
  • Width: 20.5 inches
  • Length of Base: 21 inches

So-Cal Series Bucket Seat with Bolsters Dimensions:

  • Height: 28.75 inches (mounting tracks add two inches to the height)
  • Width: 21.5 inches
  • Length of Base: 21 inches

Give a TMI Products sales representative a call at (888) 460-0640 for more information about these new seats, schedule time at TMI’s in-house design center, and check out TMI’s seat configurator on the company’s website. With a TMI Products interior, your ride might become the inspiration for another enthusiast’s build.

Article Sources

TMI Products
https://www.tmiproducts.com
(951) 272-1996
andrewbolig

About the author

Andy Bolig

Andy has been intrigued by mechanical things all of his life and enjoys tinkering with cars of all makes and ages. Finding value in style points, he can appreciate cars of all power and performance levels. Andy is an avid railfan and gets his “high” by flying radio-controlled model airplanes when time permits. He keeps his feet firmly grounded by working on his two street rods and his supercharged C4 Corvette. Whether planes, trains, motorcycles, or automobiles, Andy has immersed himself in a world driven by internal combustion.
Read My Articles

More Stories

So-Cal Series Seats Offer TMI Quality At An Entry-level Price

New Products

So-Cal Series Seats Offer TMI Quality At An Entry-level Price

Stop Dreading Stop Lights with CPP’s Electric Power Brake Booster

News

Stop Dreading Stop Lights with CPP’s Electric Power Brake Booster

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...


Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Muscle Car & Hot Rods 		Drag Racing
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading