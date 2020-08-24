NMRA/NMCA Super Bowl To Call St. Louis Home In 2021

The Nitto Tire NMRA/NMCA Super Bowl of Street Legal Drag Racing, the crown jewel of the Holley NMRA Ford Nationals and NMCA Muscle Car Nationals series, will call the World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois home beginning in 2021. The largest street legal drag racing event of the year will happen May 13-16, 2021, at the always-fast facility just outside St. Louis.

“The Nitto Tire NMRA/NMCA Super Bowl of Street Legal Drag Racing will be the third stop for each series on the 2021 schedule and the typical weather conditions are primed for record setting performances,” said Rollie Miller, General Manager and National Event Director at ProMedia Events and Publishing. “This is the big one for us and the World Wide Technology Raceway facility and its staff are highly capable of handling this unique and popular event. Thank you Chris Blair and Curtis Francois for helping us bring this event to its new home.”

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to host the prestigious NMRA/NMCA Super Bowl of Street Legal Drag Racing, which fits in nicely with the other popular street-legal and hardcore racing events held at our facility,” said Executive Vice President and General Manager of World Wide Technology Raceway, Chris Blair The two sanctioning bodies offer a highly organized and exciting program that the St. Louis area fans and racers will enjoy.”

The World Wide Technology Raceway hosted the Nitto Tire NMRA/NMCA Super Bowl of Street Legal Drag Racing on an interim basis earlier this month after its longtime home, Joliet, Illinois’s Route 66 Raceway, closed for the season a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the event will stay at the facility 260 miles to the Southwest

The Holley NMRA Ford Nationals will kick off its season Bradenton Motorsports Park (Bradenton, FL) with the Nitto Tire NMRA Spring Break Shootout on March 4-7, 2021. The next event comes a month later, April 8-11, 2021 at Atlanta Dragway (Commerce, GA) with the NMRA/NMCA All-Star Nationals. The third event on the six-race schedule will take place May 13-16, 2021 at World Wide Technology Raceway with the Nitto Tire NMRA/NMCA Super Bowl of Street-Legal Drag Racing. The fourth and fifth events will be announced shortly and the season will conclude at Beech Bend Raceway (Bowling Green, KY) with the biggest all-Ford event of the season, the Nitto Tire NMRA World Finals + Holley Intergalactic Ford Festival.