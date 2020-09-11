Picking A Fight: Ford Pits Ranger Against Midsize Truck Competitors

The Ford Ranger is a spunky truck that we tested out last year. We liked it. Up against other trucks in the midsize market, however, rival automakers like Toyota, GM, and Honda might seem to have the upper hand. Ford recently rolled out several YouTube videos tackling this topic, as it compared the Ranger against the likes of the Chevy Colorado, Toyota Tacoma, Jeep Gladiator, and more.

In five separate videos all registering just over a minute long, Ford does its best to put the Ranger in a good light. All five feature the same talking points, however.

The talking points boil down to three things. These include the Ranger’s gas-powered towing capacity and torque, its available Blind Spot Monitoring System (BLIS), and the 10-speed transmission.

Going in more depth, Ford promotes the 2.3-liter EcoBoost’s torque rating of 310 pound-feet, which does indeed outclass its competitors. The Gladiator manages 260 lb-ft on its gas V6; the Tacoma 265 lb-ft; the Colorado/Canyon 275 lb-ft; and the Ridgeline 262 lb-ft.

However, both the Gladiator and Colorado/Canyon make diesel engine options that vastly improve their torque output. The Gladiator’s 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6 offers 442 lb-ft of torque, while the Colorado/Canyon use a 2.8-liter Duramax I4 generating 369 lb-ft of torque.

BLIS, while nice, isn’t a must-have for any vehicle owner unless they’re using a neck brace. As for the 10-speed transmission, for all of its mileage-boosting qualities, having that many gears does make it more complicated and costly to repair.

However, one factor that Ford has up its sleeve is pricing. Currently, it’s the most affordable of any midsize out there, starting at $26,000 MSRP. Stressing that in the advertising might sway more truck buyers over to their side.

What do you think about this latest Ford Ranger ad campaign? Let us know in the comments below.