The Performance Racing Industry (PRI) is dedicated to advancing all areas of the racing industry. The organization continues to be active in fighting for the rights of the performance industry and is offering more services than ever. Racers and dignitaries joined hundreds of motorsports professionals for the grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony of the new PRI Membership Headquarters in Speedway, Ind., on May 26.

Located at 1255 Main St. along the pathway directly to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the new 42,500-square-foot facility is among the recent attractions added to the revitalized town. The facility, which includes event space, a 25,000-square-foot garage, and office space for race-related businesses and organizations, will continue to evolve and become a one-of-a-kind gathering area for the motorsports community. Dedicated to building, promoting, and protecting the racing industry, the PRI Membership Headquarters will include a content creation and podcast studio, as well as a Members Lounge, in the near future.

“We’re excited to provide the racing industry with a place to call home,” said Dr. Jamie Meyer, PRI President. “For years, the industry has gathered at the PRI Trade Show to conduct business and celebrate all things motorsports. For the first time, the racing industry has a dedicated place where they can connect all year long.”

Invited guests at the Grand Opening were treated to an IndyCar helmet display, silent auction, current and historic racecars, driver appearances, live paintings, and private tours of the newly renovated building, including the Bryan Herta Autosport race shop and Bell Helmets workshop.

Cars on display included Antron Brown’s 2022 Matco Tools Top Fuel Dragster, John Force’s Camaro SS nitro Funny Car, Bobby Rahal’s 1990 March Porsche IndyCar, and more. Among those in attendance were U.S. Rep. Greg Pence, three-time Indy 500 winner Johnny Rutherford, ACCUS-FIA President George Silbermann, and Speedway Council President Vince Noblet.

“PRI plays such a critical role in the motorsports industry, and the opening of the Membership Headquarters is both significant and historic,” said Antron Brown, owner/driver of the AB Motorsports Matco Tools Top Fuel team. “Being able to connect in a centralized location will strengthen our advocacy efforts. I look forward to visiting the PRI Membership Headquarters whenever I am in town.”

PRI Membership debuted over a year ago to give businesses and individuals a way to support the motorsports industry while gaining exclusive benefits. As members of PRI, all attendees of the 2022 PRI Trade Show will be able to visit the PRI Membership Headquarters during the event December 8-10, 2022. Qualified existing members will be able to expedite the approval process for the trade show when registration opens in July.

To learn more about PRI Membership, or to join, visit PerformanceRacing.com/Membership. To learn more about PRI, visit PerformanceRacing.com.