Race-Control S550 Mustang Spotted During 2024 F1 Testing

Motorsports and Mustangs go hand in hand; from pacing to racing, they’ve done it all. From the infamous Fox Body leading the field to the green flag at the 1979 Indianapolis 500, to the new Mustang GT3 set to take on Ferrari, Lamborghini, Mercedes, and more in the IMSA Championship, Mustangs have proven themselves as real workhorses.

A Legacy Of Racing History

The Ford Mustang’s foray into motorsport as we know it dates back to 1964, beginning with the Tour De France, a 10-day, 4000-mile event. The new Mustang triumphed, winning its class in the first race it entered. In 1965, Shelby American dominated SCCA Class B racing with Ken Miles behind the wheel of the now-legendary Wimbledon White with Guardsman Blue racing stripes Mustang GT350.

Fast forward just over a decade, and the Fox Body Mustang ushered in a new era of Mustangs, with even more involvement in racing. The 1979 Fox Body Mustang, driven by Jackie Stewart, could be seen leading the field to the green flag for the 1979 Indianapolis 500.

In 2011, the Mustang made its debut as Ford’s entry into the NASCAR Xfinity series and delivered a manufacturer’s title the same year. In 2024, the Mustang was set to return with an S650 platform, giving life to a new generation of Mustang race cars.

The Mustang Dark Horse R, a turnkey Mustang track car for the 2024 Mustang Challenge, and the Mustang GT4, a GT4-spec Mustang, proved dominant when KhoR Motorsports driver Luca Mars made a last-lap pass on the banking to win the IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge’s opening race on the road course of the legendary Daytona International Speedway.

Something Bigger Than Race Control

With Ford joining forces with the dominant Red Bull F1 team in 2026 to help with engines, there is more excitement to look forward to in Formula 1. During 2024 F1 testing, a different Ford was spotted—a bright red facelift S550 Mustang being used as a race-control car. One could wonder if this could be an omen for things to come. With the Ford Red Bull Powertrains partnership, could the Mustang become an F1 safety car for the 2026 Formula 1 season?



