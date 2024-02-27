Race-Control S550 Mustang Spotted During 2024 F1 Testing

jwebelow
By Jonah Werbelow February 27, 2024

Motorsports and Mustangs go hand in hand; from pacing to racing, they’ve done it all. From the infamous Fox Body leading the field to the green flag at the 1979 Indianapolis 500, to the new Mustang GT3 set to take on Ferrari, Lamborghini, Mercedes, and more in the IMSA Championship, Mustangs have proven themselves as real workhorses.

A Legacy Of Racing History

The Ford Mustang’s foray into motorsport as we know it dates back to 1964, beginning with the Tour De France, a 10-day, 4000-mile event. The new Mustang triumphed, winning its class in the first race it entered. In 1965, Shelby American dominated SCCA Class B racing with Ken Miles behind the wheel of the now-legendary Wimbledon White with Guardsman Blue racing stripes Mustang GT350.

F1

Fast forward just over a decade, and the Fox Body Mustang ushered in a new era of Mustangs, with even more involvement in racing. The 1979 Fox Body Mustang, driven by Jackie Stewart, could be seen leading the field to the green flag for the 1979 Indianapolis 500.

In 2011, the Mustang made its debut as Ford’s entry into the NASCAR Xfinity series and delivered a manufacturer’s title the same year. In 2024, the Mustang was set to return with an S650 platform, giving life to a new generation of Mustang race cars.

The Mustang Dark Horse R, a turnkey Mustang track car for the 2024 Mustang Challenge, and the Mustang GT4, a GT4-spec Mustang, proved dominant when KhoR Motorsports driver Luca Mars made a last-lap pass on the banking to win the IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge’s opening race on the road course of the legendary Daytona International Speedway.

Something Bigger Than Race Control 

With Ford joining forces with the dominant Red Bull F1 team in 2026 to help with engines, there is more excitement to look forward to in Formula 1. During 2024 F1 testing, a different Ford was spotted—a bright red facelift S550 Mustang being used as a race-control car. One could wonder if this could be an omen for things to come. With the Ford Red Bull Powertrains partnership, could the Mustang become an F1 safety car for the 2026 Formula 1 season?

F1


More Stories

Build It Yourself Builds World’s First 8,000 RPM 4-Valve Triton V10

News

Build It Yourself Builds World’s First 8,000 RPM 4-Valve Triton V10

Event Coverage: The 49th Annual NSRA Street Rod Nationals South

Event Coverage

Event Coverage: The 49th Annual NSRA Street Rod Nationals South

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...


Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Muscle Car & Hot Rods 		Drag Racing
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading