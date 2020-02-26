Race Winning Brands Announces Acquisition Of Manley Performance

Manley Performance has long been known as a prime player in the big-power aftermarket engine component arena. From rotating assembly components like crankshafts, rods, and pistons, to lightweight and strong valvetrain components, Manley Performance’s hardcore engine parts have proven themselves in the toughest of arenas over the past five decades.

Now, Manley Performance joins the ranks of several other elite parts manufacturers — such as JE Pistons, Wiseco Performance, Diamond Pistons, Trend Performance, K1 Technologies, MGP Connecting Rods, and Dart Machinery — as part of the Race Winning Brands family.

“We are excited to join the Race Winning Brands team and partner with a group that leads the racing industry in technology, manufacturing, and innovation,” says Manley Performance President, Trip Manley. “Our mission remains the same; to manufacture the finest quality internal engine components at competitive prices and offer unparalleled customer service.”

Equally excited to have such a well-known brand join the fold is Race Winning Brands President, Bob Bruegging. “Our goal at RWB is to lead racers to victory, and we do that by aligning with companies that are the best at what they do,” says Bruegging. “Manley is a natural fit within our organization and this partnership is a tremendous opportunity to further grow our performance product lines.”

If previous results are any indicator, this acquisition will be a good thing for all parties involved, and will only lead to more awesome parts in the Manley catalog.