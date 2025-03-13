Score A 60th Anniversary S650 For As Little As $25

Continuing its history of creating specialty models, Ford introduced a 60th Anniversary package for the 2025 Mustang GT. Limited to 1,965 examples to celebrate the original Mustangs, these modern pony cars feature several design cues that recall those classics.

“Mustang has thrived for 60 years by taking risks and giving customers something a little bit different, a little bit more special than you’d get elsewhere,” Joe Bellino, Mustang brand manager, said.

With a production run that constrained, these special stallions are sure to become collector gems in the future. If owning one seemed out of your reach, the is a way you might score one for far less than its $65,245 price tag. The Mustang Club of America — a non-profit group committed to the preservation, care, history, and enjoyment of all Mustangs — is running a sweepstakes with ticket packages ranging from $25 to $2,000.

The sweepstakes runs until 11:59 p.m. on August 31, 2025, and the grand prize drawing takes place on September 6, 2025. If you want to get in on the action, you can pick up some tickets by clicking this link.