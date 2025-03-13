Score A 60th Anniversary S650 For As Little As $25

steveturner
By Steve Turner March 13, 2025

Continuing its history of creating specialty models, Ford introduced a 60th Anniversary package for the 2025 Mustang GT. Limited to 1,965 examples to celebrate the original Mustangs, these modern pony cars feature several design cues that recall those classics.

“Mustang has thrived for 60 years by taking risks and giving customers something a little bit different, a little bit more special than you’d get elsewhere,” Joe Bellino, Mustang brand manager, said.

Ford is building 1,965 2025 Ford Mustang GT 60th Anniversary Edition Mustangs adorned with numerous throwback styling cues. The Mustang Club of America is offering a Wimbledon White convertible version as the Grand Prize in a sweepstakes. (Photo Credit: Ford Motor Company)

With a production run that constrained, these special stallions are sure to become collector gems in the future. If owning one seemed out of your reach, the is a way you might score one for far less than its $65,245 price tag. The Mustang Club of America — a non-profit group committed to the preservation, care, history, and enjoyment of all Mustangs — is running a sweepstakes with ticket packages ranging from $25 to $2,000.

Numerous styling cues separate the 2025 Ford Mustang GT 60th Aniversary Edition from a standard model (see sidebar).

The sweepstakes runs until 11:59 p.m. on August 31, 2025, and the grand prize drawing takes place on September 6, 2025. If you want to get in on the action, you can pick up some tickets by clicking this link.

2025 60th Anniversary Convertible Specs

• 10-Speed Automatic

• Wimbledon White with Red Stripe

• Carmin Red Leather-trimmed interior

• 401A High Package (Premier Trim with Color Accent Group, Security Package, Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist , Memory Driver Seat, Illuminated Door-sill Scuff Plates).

• Active Valve Performance Exhaust System

• 3.55 Limited-Slip Rear-Axle with 10-Speed Automatic Transmission

Steve Turner

Steve Turner brings decades of passion and knowledge in the world of Ford performance, having covered it for over 20 years. From the swan song of the Fox Mustang to the birth of the Coyote, Steve had a front-row seat.
Loading