Shelby American To Unveil New Vehicle At Carlisle Ford Nationals

The name Shelby is one that every Ford enthusiast can get behind. Each year, Shelby American gives us yet another reason why we need to join their client list. Recently, it has produced a GT500 King of The Road package and shortly after teamed up with Hertz to commemorate the rent-a-racer program established decades ago. When Shelby American announced it would be showcasing a new vehicle at the Carlisle Ford Nationals, our ears instantly perked up and our piggy banks were quickly pillaged for flight fares.

While the Ford Motor Company vehicle line has increased with new on-road offerings like the Maverick, Lightning, and Mach-E, the off-road segment has not been left behind with the Ranger, Raptor, and Bronco bringing Ford further into the limelight. While Shelby has a plethora of blue ovals to choose from, it has released limited details on what they plan on pulling from behind the black curtains at the Carlisle Ford Nationals.

Could there be a 900-horsepower, Whipple-equipped Raptor R waiting for us? Is this the turning point where Shelby American begins its electric voyage with a lowered F-150 Lightning sporting some sticky tires in the rear? As of lately, Shelby American’s focus has been geared towards late model performance, however, some of us would hope to see a “return to roots” race-oriented, muscle machine that begs to be pushed high into the rpm range.

While details are limited, what isn’t limited is the amount of power Shelby American enjoys putting into each vehicle. Whatever this mystery mobile is, will surely bring some serious power to the table and the handling to match. If this peeks your interest, keep a watch as we’ll be going live from Carlisle at the unveiling. If you’ve managed to stray from social media, no worries, we’ll provide a comprehensive breakdown after its release. Until then, I’m sure everyones thoughts will be swirling in speculation of off-road beasts, road course track stars, and vintage vanity.