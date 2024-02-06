Shelby Series 2 Coupe: A Legacy Reimagined at Revs Institute

Wingard Motorsports and Custom Coaches (WMC) made waves in the automotive world last Friday with the introduction of their latest creation: the Limited Edition 25th Anniversary Shelby Series 2 Coupe. Held at the esteemed Revs Institute in Naples, Florida, the unveiling of this exclusive vehicle drew the attention of enthusiasts and collectors alike.

Neil Cummings, CEO of Shelby Licensing, lauded the unveiling as a tribute to Carroll Shelby’s enduring legacy, emphasizing the continuation of his vision through the licensed production of the Series 2 Coupe by WMC. The Series 2 Coupe, a modern evolution of Shelby’s iconic Series 1, integrates classic design elements with cutting-edge technology.

In collaboration with Shelby Licensing, WMC designed the Series 2 Coupe, incorporating various refinements. Bob Wingard, Founder of WMC, highlighted weight reduction through the integration of billeted aluminum and carbon fiber components. Suspension, braking, and drivetrain enhancements have resulted in a platform capable of supporting over 1,100 horsepower, more than twice the original capacity.

Built on the original aluminum honeycomb monocoque frame, renowned for its stiffness worldwide, the Series 2 Coupe boasts an almost 50/50 balance front to rear, weighing less than 3200 pounds. Its features include inboard cantilevered suspension, a massive six-piston caliper braking system on all corners, and custom 19-inch monoblock performance wheels with Potenza tires.

Buyers can choose from three powerplant options: a Carroll Shelby Engine Company 427 Windsor V8, a supercharged 7.3-liter Ford Godzilla engine, or a Performance EV package for those inclined towards electrified sports cars. Each Series 2 Coupe is a custom build, bearing a Shelby American CSX5500 series serial number recorded in the official Shelby American Registry.

The bespoke nature extends to the interior, accommodating most drivers with six inches of pedal adjustment. Aluminum bodies are available in polished or painted finish with the Shelby signature racing stripes. The Carbon Fiber component package starts at $385,600, the all-aluminum component package at $498,200, and drivetrain options at $83,500, inclusive of motor, driveline, and 6-speed transaxle.

The unveiling of the Limited Edition 25th Anniversary Shelby Series 2 Coupe represents a fusion of heritage and innovation. With its unique blend of classic craftsmanship and cutting-edge technology, the Series 2 Coupe is poised to leave an indelible mark on automotive history, captivating collectors and enthusiasts globally. With its blend of heritage-inspired design and cutting-edge technology, the Series 2 Coupe promises to hold true to the legacy Shelby left behind while pushing the envelope with modern design and technology.