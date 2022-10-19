If you’re ready to upgrade the transmission in your ride, Silver Sport Transmissions (SST) is your one-stop shop for all your transmission needs. All domestic automakers are supported, and they offer many ways to bring your project’s transmission up to snuff. Take, for instance, TREMEC’s new manual gearbox, the TKX five-speed. Many enthusiasts want to upgrade to a manual transmission, and this unit solves a lot of problems. The big selling point of the new gearbox is its compact size. For example, if you have a GM A-body and don’t want to cut your floor, here is your solution. Check out the video below from Jeff Kaufman of Silver Sport as he gives us all the details about the TKX.

The TREMEC TKX has a rounded case and is streamlined to fit inside tight transmission tunnels with no cutting in most applications. The shifter plate has a low profile and the shifter is nice and compact. It’s pretty perfect right out of the box, but if you need a shorter throw or a PerfectFit shifter location, Silver Sport Transmissions is ready with an STX Shifter. Complete kits are available, call or go here for more details and pricing.

Why buy from Silver Sport Transmission?