When Carlos Sobrino returned to racing earlier this year after a wreck two and a half years ago, he was warmly welcomed by the racing community. In part, that is because his personality matches his passion, and racers and race fans alike want to see him do well in the Mustang he purchased from Frank Hoffman to replace his heavily damaged Mustang.

Sobrino, a standout in the defunct NMRA series, was quick to make great strides in his new hot rod at test sessions and events, including the Spring Break Ford Nationals in March at South Georgia Motorsports Park, where he competed in the Stick Shift Shootout, ran as quick as 8.49 and won three rounds of competition. It was proof that he is set up for success in the car, named Joker 2.OH, which has already taken on a personality of its own.

The car is great, and it has so much more in it… — Carlos Sobrino

It is powered by a Coyote engine assembled by Chris Smith of Elan Power Products based on a Voodoo block and cylinder heads. That block is dressed with Pankl Racing Products crank, CP-Carrillo rods, MAHLE pistons, Godbold camshafts, Total Seal rings, MMR timing chains, and a Dailey dry-sump oiling system. Boosted Performance Fab fabricated the motor plates and a cross member, and also welded brackets for the rear control arms and the trans tunnel. Meanwhile, Mike Curcio of MCRP fabricated the headers and worked with Chris Smith on a custom intake. This setup feeds power through a G-Force Transmissions GF2000 and dual 7-inch clutch by Advanced Clutches.

Ready to Rock

After the race in Georgia, Rick Riccardi of Riccardi Racing, who helped tune the suspension, reworked the car’s front end, and Eric Williams of Performance Metalcraft Solutions plotted the whole suspension. With an engine calibration professionally designed by Ken Bjonnes at Palm Beach Dyno on a Holley EFI system, Sobrino joined the newly formed Small Tire Pro Stock class at Sick at the Rock presented by Motion Raceworks, April 10-12, 2025 at Rockingham Dragway in North Carolina, and ripped off an 8.43 and 159 mph during qualifying to capture naturally aspirated Coyote engine records. He was carrying an additional 120 pounds of weight for that race to comply with class rules.

“It is funny because my car actually felt slower on that pass than the previous pass because I short-shifted by 3,000 rpm, but it worked,” said Sobrino, whose car rolls on Mickey Thompson slicks and suspension components from Team Z Motorsports, UPR, Afterworks, and Viscous Performance. “The car is great, and it has so much more in it. I am fortunate to be surrounded by some of the most talented people in the industry, and they are the ones who made this possible, along with my crew, Joe Bertone, Chalie Rankin, Rick Riccardi, Marco Ponce, Tom D’Alessio, Jerry Camps, Ray Ack and Anastasia Elvira. I really want to dedicate the records to our fellow racer, Mike Bowen, who recently passed away. He would have approved of the records, and that means a lot.”

With the recent success in his back pocket, Sobrino is motivated to see how much additional muscle his car can generate and what he can do with it on the drag strip.

“Not only am I extremely happy to be part of Carlos’ program because he is a longtime friend, but it is also nice to return to my naturally aspirated roots to push the limits,” Bjonnes added. “I was heavily involved in NMRA Factory Stock and Pure Street for years, and I am looking forward to pushing the naturally aspirated limits of the Coyote past what most people thought were possible.”