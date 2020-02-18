Spotted In The Shop: Livernois MyCalibrator Touch For Ford Ranger

By David Chick February 18, 2020

The Ford Ranger made its triumphant return last year and is looking to become a major contender in the midsize truck market. Its heart is the 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine, which comes across as a double-edged sword.

On the one hand, the EcoBoost’s fuel efficiency and turbocharging make it appealing to regular Joes that wanted a peppy truck without gas-guzzling. On the other hand, though, being an inline-four, the EcoBoost gives off the impression of being underpowered and ill-equipped to do truck things – mainly, towing.

Fortunately, Livernois has stepped up to the plate with the MyCalibrator Touch. Updating the successful MyCalibrator, this successor features touchscreen controls, a larger screen, and other features that Ranger owners will find useful.

Since the 2.3-liter EcoBoost is the sole engine option available in the Ranger, owners are scrambling for ways to pump up its output. Livernois is back once again to the rescue, this time in the form of the MyCalibrator Touch. This device applies tunes to the ECM, giving the truck more power, torque, and towing ability.

We spoke with Livernois’ Dan Millen to find out more about the device and how it works. “The MyCalibrator Touch is a complete redesign from its predecessor,” he said. “With a simple plug into the OBD-II port, we give the customer the ability to read and clear diagnostic codes, change tire size and gear ratio, tune the engine, and more, all with an easy-to-use touchscreen interface.”

Data monitoring, tire and gear ratio adjustment, tuning, and more are possible thanks to the Livernois MyCalibrator Touch. Stay tuned for our install and dyno tests coming soon!

In particular, one area we’re looking forward to is the towing tune-ability with the MyCalibrator Touch. “Our towing tune is optimized specifically for towing,” commented Millen. “We make sure the transmission shifts properly while you’re out there hauling. It corrects a big issue found from the factory.”

With so much potential in such a small package, the MyCalibrator Touch should prove to be an ideal solution for the Ford Ranger. Stay tuned for our dyno test analysis and tech article coming soon, and be sure to check out more about the MyCalibrator Touch by visiting Livernois’ website.

