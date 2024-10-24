Steeda’s “Silver Bullet 2.0” Claims A World Title

Steeda, an established name for Ford suspension upgrades, has done it again, this time with its “Silver Bullet 2.0,” a 2024 Mustang GT built to crush the drag strip. After months of testing and tweaking of components, it has finally paid off with a record-shattering quarter-mile run of 10.758 seconds at 128.59 mph. The Silver Bullet 2.0 is now the world’s quickest factory-fresh, naturally aspirated 2024 Mustang GT.

This marks the history of Steeda’s one-upmanship on taking the performance extreme for the Mustang platform. The Silver Bullet, an altered 2018 Mustang GT was a record-breaker in its own right. And now with the advent of the new generation, S650, Steeda makes sure that there is no one who is able to one-up them as they continue such unstoppable performance.

What’s more surprising is how this is achieved at a fast speed using readily available 93-octane pump gas. Steeda chose to work hard on carefully considered upgrades and the kind of careful tuning that would allow for the full potential of the Gen IV 5.0L Coyote V8 engine to come through.

The intake also produces a noticeable increase in horsepower and torque, according to Steeda, and when coupled with ported cylinder heads from Airflow Solutions and Kooks 2-inch long tube headers, this engine breathes freely and produces more power than a stock Mustang GT.

However, raw power is only one factor of the equation. To get that power to stick to the pavement is a whole different story. This was achieved by Steeda by equipping the Silver Bullet 2.0 with a full set of suspension and drivetrain upgrades. That includes a drag-spec front K-member, adjustable coilovers, rear shocks, and a host of chassis bracing components. So, what’s the bottom line? Let’s just put it this way. The car can launch hard and can stay planted throughout the quarter-mile run at a high speed.

But it didn’t end there with its performance enhancements. Weight-saving measures of the Silver Bullet 2.0 also include carbon fiber body panels and lightweight Baer brakes. On the inside, it includes Corbeau racing seats and a rear seat delete that shed even more weight and add to the purpose of this quality piece of equipment.

“We’ve been hard at work finding the right combination of intake, exhaust, and hardware upgrades throughout the summer,” Scott Boda, Director of the Manufacturing and Drag Racing Program at Steeda said. ” This record that they set clearly shows their team’s dedication and passion for car performance.

The Silver Bullet 2.0 is a rolling testbed for Steeda’s performance parts; which tells you something about the commitment of this company. It wants to develop and deliver high-quality upgrades in the Ford industry. It also gives you a glimpse into the potential of that new S650 Mustang platform.