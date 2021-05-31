We all love driving our vehicles, but there are times when they will give us opportunity to use a trailer. Whether hauling them home from a night of durability testing or simply bringing goodies home to add to our beloved project cars, hauling cars or car parts is an integral part of hot rodding.

It goes without saying we would like to keep our parts, and that makes a good lock as important as the trailer it is designed to secure. Keeping the trailer itself can be reason enough to employ a good locking mechanism. BOLT Locks has a complete line of locks to secure your trailer – from your vehicle’s receiver to the trailer’s back gate. The BOLT line includes receiver locks, coupler pin locks, padlocks, cable locks as well as off-vehicle coupler locks and kingpin locking systems.

Many enthusiasts fumble with cumbersome key rings full of individual padlock keys, trying to figure out which key holds the magic combination to satisfy the discerning tumblers inside the lock. As a solution to the multi-key conundrum, BOLT Locks feature a patented One-Key Lock Technology, which permanently programs all necessary BOLT locks to the vehicle’s ignition key. When you insert the ignition key into the lock cylinder, the spring-loaded plate tumblers move up and down until they are matched exactly to that key. The first time the key is rotated, the cylinder is uniquely coded to that key alone. When the key is removed, the cylinder moves into the locked position.

