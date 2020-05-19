Superformance Next Gen MKIII-R Supercars Unveiled

By Stephanie Davies-Bardekoff May 19, 2020

Last week, Superformance based out of Irvine, California, unveiled the next generation of MKIII-R roadsters, which Superformance refers to as a “modern evolution of the world’s most popular continuation classic Cobra.”

The roadsters are sold as rolling chassis, void of engine and transmission, but come assembled, painted, and awaiting completion. When outfitted with a Ford V8, each car will weigh approximately 2,450 pounds.

“The timeless design of a classic 1960s roadster was mixed carefully with modern-day aesthetics and performance to create the Superformance MKIII-R,” said Lance Stander, CEO of Superformance. “We enhanced the styling, modernized the interior, improved the brakes, updated the suspension, and designed it to accommodate the latest drivetrains. This is for those who envisioned the Cobra as if it had continued in production and evolved over the last five decades.”

“The new styling cues make the MKIII-R an instant winner,” said Stander. “The roadster is far more aggressive than the traditional Cobras seen at cruise night or track day. It is an amazing car that offers a very unique ownership experience.”

So what are those styling cues, you ask? The MKIII-R features a new front splitter which matches the body contour, with new scalloped fenders and black vents. A new rear diffuser also helps modernize the latest design. Paint and stripe color choices are unlimited, so you can truly build your dream car.

Wilwood 4-piston Power Disc Brakes are standard, with a 6-piston caliper upgrade available. Its suspension utilizes the latest components from top manufacturers, and the MKIII-R also features a reinforced chassis for improved driving dynamics.

Inside, custom double stitched leather seats feature body color accented thread, with a leather wrapped transmission tunnel to match. Superformance’s new electronic gauges are installed in place of traditional gauges, and air conditioning, sound systems, and a hardtop are available as options.

While the MKIII-R is sold as a rolling chassis, your choice of heritage or modern drivetrain will complete the build. The car pictured was outfitted with a Roush 427SR crate engine, Tremec TKO600 t-speed transmission, and matte side pipes. It makes more than 500 horsepower and weighs just 2,450 pounds, making it a force to be reckoned with on the street. It is the first car of the new series, and was completed by V’s Performance of Orange, California.

If the MKIII-R is on your wishlist, you have to move fast. Only 20 of these stunning roadsters will be built and documented for collectability per year at a starting price of $79,900. Order now!

“The Superformance MKIII-R roadster is the ultimate restomod and natural evolution of the original Cobra,” said Stander. “It delivers the reliability of a new drivetrain, the perfect balance of modern and classic styling that everyone will envy.”

Article Sources

Superformance
https://superformance.com
(800) 297-6253

More Sources

Tremec
https://www.tremec.com
(248) 859-6500
Wilwood Engineering
https://www.wilwood.com
(805) 388-5434
Roush Competition Engines
https://www.roushcompetitionengines.com
734-779-7006

About the author

Stephanie Davies-Bardekoff

Stephanie Davies got her start in automotive media while studying at Rutgers University and eventually landed at Roush Performance outside of Detroit, where she now resides. She writes for various automotive outlets, works with rescue dogs, enjoys driving her Roush-charged Coyote-swapped 1992 Fox body Mustang race car, and is convinced that absolutely nothing in the world beats a sunny weekend at the track.
Read My Articles
 

