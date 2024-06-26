FuelTech gave us our first glimpse of its new FT700 and FT700 Plus VCUs at PRI in 2022. For the past two years, FuelTech has been working diligently on perfecting these new flagship VCUs and they’re nearly ready to ship. The Founders Edition of the FT700 and FT700 Plus are available via pre-sale and will ship in October of 2024.

The FT700 VCUs are the most robust and powerful units that FuelTech has ever developed. FuelTech spent a lot of time developing the VCU’s dashboard. There are now 20 configurable LEDs, a new “anti-glare” screen, the screen has increased touch sensitivity, and the gauge cluster is fully customizable.

Here’s a breakdown of the additional input and outputs that will be available on the FT700 VCU:

6 VR inputs: two of these inputs are used for engine trigger and phase reading, the other four inputs can read inductive or speed sensors, including original vehicle wheel speed sensors.

22 half H-bridge type outputs, the well-known yellow outputs, with their high current capacity and versatility in terms of activating loads by positive or negative activation.

16 injection outputs and 12 ignition outputs for the most advanced projects. This will include the possibility of controlling up to three injection stages.

Reading and conditioning of up to two broadband lambda sensors with the possibility to select Bosch 4.2, 4.9, NTK, and even new 5.2 probes.

Four CAN ports, to enable communication with FT modules, original ECUs, and even panels.

11 SENT communication ports, one LIN port, and one automotive ethernet port.

50 configurable outputs:

16 x Injection outputs (Blue outputs)

12 x Ignition outputs (Grey output)

22 x half H bridge (Yellow outputs)

36 fully configurable inputs: 12-bit analog, digital, frequency

Specific hardware for:

8 x 400 kHz high-speed analog input

6 x inductive sensor inputs

Those who purchase an FT700 or FT700 Plus Founders Edition during the pre-sale will get some extra goodies. You’ll be eligible for extra benefits like one year of free FT Cloud service, concierge support, extended warranty, and additional gifts that will be announced soon. You can learn more about the FT700, FT700 Plus, and the pre-sale right here on FuelTech’s website.