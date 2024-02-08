TMI Products Unveils New Design Center At Cars And Coffee Event

andrewbolig
By Andy Bolig February 08, 2024

Automotive interior innovator, TMI Products, has created a thriving market by offering custom, mail-order interior options for a vast spectrum of cars and trucks. TMI’s business model allows enthusiasts and shops to design a custom interior for a vehicle, which is then meticulously created by TMI’s talented team and shipped to the customer for installation.

Customers of TMI’s interior products have created thousands of stunning interiors for a variety of cars using TMI’s interior configurator on the company’s website. Now, they will also have a more hands-on opportunity through TMI’s new Design Center, located at the company headquarters in Corona, California.

TMI’s new Design Center is set to be unveiled on Saturday, February 17, 2024, at TMI’s Cars & Coffee event. Enthusiasts can explore and customize TMI’s premium interior components with the company’s design experts, sip coffee, munch on donuts, and explore the possibilities for their next project. The TMI Design Center offers a unique opportunity to see the product in person, including the ability to sit in every seat in the lineup to asses fit, feel, and comfort.

TMI Products headquarters

The TMI Design Center will open during the Cars & Coffee event but will remain a feature at the company’s headquarters so customers can continue to experience their next, new interior first-hand.

The TMI Design Center will remain after the Cars & Coffee event to allow future potential customers and fans of TMI Products to interact with the full product offering in person. TMI’s entire product line, including bucket and bench seating options, replacement door panels, custom consoles, and the vast customization possibilities available through the impressive array of available colors, materials, and patterns will be showcased. In addition, TMI’s Design Center will also include an on-site installation area, so the artisans who created your custom interior can also install it.

Be sure to set your calendars for February 17, 2024, and head over to TMI Products’ headquarters for the Cars & Coffee event. Then be sure to stop by the new TMI Design Center and see all the possibilities for your next car or truck build. If you can’t make the Cars & Coffee event, you can call to schedule a one-on-one appointment to design your complete custom interior with TMI’s design team. The new TMI Design Center will be open from Monday through Friday, from 8 am to 5 pm PST.

