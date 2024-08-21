Top Ford Events to Finish 2024 with a Bang

scottparker
By Scott Parker August 21, 2024

It’s hard to believe this year is over halfway over! Well, if you finally got your hot rod in order, and want to get out to some shows I have put together a bit of a calendar of the top Ford events to check out. First and foremost is Mustang Week, the largest all-Mustang show in the world – coming to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina in less than two weeks. We’ll be posted up with Project Magneto and capturing the Great 8 as well as all the other action that can be seen around the beach. That said, if that’s not enough check out the lists below.

Here’s a brief list of top Ford events to finish out the year (click for more information):

September 2-7 -Mustang Week in Myrtle Beach, SC 

September 19-21 – F-100 Supernationals in Sevierville, TN

September 27-29 – Holley Intergalactic Ford Festival in Bowling Green, KY

October 11-13 – Mustangs in Historic Savannah in Savannah, GA

October 22-26 – Foxtoberfest in Concord, NC

November 7-10 – Mod Nationals in Bradenton, FL 

Here are some general events to check out as well where you will see some cool blue ovals:

September 6-8 – Goodguys Colorado Nationals in Loveland, CO

September 15-20 – Rocky Mountain Race Week 2.0 in TX/LA

September 15-20 – Hot Rod Drag Week in OH/IN/MI

September 27-29 – Goodguys Lonestar Nationals in Fort Worth, TX

September 20-22 – NSRA Street Rod Nationals North in Kalamazoo, MI

September 21-22 – NMCA World Street Nationals in Indianapolis, IN

September 27-29 – NSRA Northeast Street Rod Nationals in Burlington, VT

October 4-6 – Optima USCA at VIR in Alton, VA

November 8 – SEMA Fest in Las Vegas, NV

November 9-10 – Goodguys Fuel Curve Autumn Get-Together in Pleasanton, CA

November 22-24 – Goodguys Southwest Nationals in Scottsdale, AZ

Loading