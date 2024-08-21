Top Ford Events to Finish 2024 with a Bang

It’s hard to believe this year is over halfway over! Well, if you finally got your hot rod in order, and want to get out to some shows I have put together a bit of a calendar of the top Ford events to check out. First and foremost is Mustang Week, the largest all-Mustang show in the world – coming to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina in less than two weeks. We’ll be posted up with Project Magneto and capturing the Great 8 as well as all the other action that can be seen around the beach. That said, if that’s not enough check out the lists below.

Here’s a brief list of top Ford events to finish out the year (click for more information):

September 2-7 -Mustang Week in Myrtle Beach, SC

September 19-21 – F-100 Supernationals in Sevierville, TN

September 27-29 – Holley Intergalactic Ford Festival in Bowling Green, KY

October 11-13 – Mustangs in Historic Savannah in Savannah, GA

October 22-26 – Foxtoberfest in Concord, NC

November 7-10 – Mod Nationals in Bradenton, FL

Here are some general events to check out as well where you will see some cool blue ovals:

September 6-8 – Goodguys Colorado Nationals in Loveland, CO

September 15-20 – Rocky Mountain Race Week 2.0 in TX/LA

September 15-20 – Hot Rod Drag Week in OH/IN/MI

September 27-29 – Goodguys Lonestar Nationals in Fort Worth, TX

September 20-22 – NSRA Street Rod Nationals North in Kalamazoo, MI

September 21-22 – NMCA World Street Nationals in Indianapolis, IN

September 27-29 – NSRA Northeast Street Rod Nationals in Burlington, VT

October 4-6 – Optima USCA at VIR in Alton, VA

November 8 – SEMA Fest in Las Vegas, NV

November 9-10 – Goodguys Fuel Curve Autumn Get-Together in Pleasanton, CA

November 22-24 – Goodguys Southwest Nationals in Scottsdale, AZ