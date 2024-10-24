Total Seal, a major piston ring manufacturer, recently introduced new lines of Diamond Finish rings to potentially bring about an improvement in engine performance. Such rings are designed to exhibit a tighter seal between the piston and the cylinder wall, thus reducing blow-by and increasing efficiency.

The Science of Total Seal’s Diamond Finish

The secret to the high performance of their Diamond Finish ring lies in their very smooth surface finish. To understand why this is such a big deal, let’s step down to the microscopic level. A standard piston ring has a pretty ragged surface with many peaks and valleys. This surface topography creates tiny gaps where combustion gasses can escape past the rings, which is known as blow-by.

Here’s a side by side comparison:

Diamond Finish rings have a very smooth surface finish. This makes the seal formed between the ring and the wall of the cylinder to be tighter, hence less blow-by and consequently high efficiency of the engine.

Total Seal measures the surface roughness of its rings with a profilometer. This is a sophisticated tool that can measure variances on the surface down to one micron—that’s one-millionth of a meter! Profilometer results indicate that a Diamond Finish ring has a much smoother surface than a standard ductile iron ring.

Benefits of a Diamond Finish Ring

Benefits offered by a Diamond Finish ring, which derive from the improved sealing, include:

Increased power: By lessening blow-by, the Diamond Finish’s rings helps the engine produce more power.

Cleaner oil and lower temperatures contribute to longer engine life. Weight saving: Diamond Finish rings are thinner and lighter compared to the rings of traditional design, which means there may be a potential increase in acceleration power.

Diamond Finish Rings in Action

Diamond Finish rings are already used in some of the highest-competition motor racing in the world today, where they have continued to deliver great results both in terms of performance and durability. They are supplied in many types and sizes to fit many kinds of engines. Providing many sealing improvements, these rings lead to benefits such as power gain, efficiency, and longer oil life, among many others.