Total Seal’s Diamond Finish Rings: Enhance Engine Performance

johnsalvatera
By John Salvatera October 24, 2024

Total Seal, a major piston ring manufacturer, recently introduced new lines of Diamond Finish rings to potentially bring about an improvement in engine performance. Such rings are designed to exhibit a tighter seal between the piston and the cylinder wall, thus reducing blow-by and increasing efficiency.

close up view of total seal's diamond finish ring

The Science of Total Seal’s Diamond Finish

The secret to the high performance of their Diamond Finish ring lies in their very smooth surface finish. To understand why this is such a big deal, let’s step down to the microscopic level. A standard piston ring has a pretty ragged surface with many peaks and valleys. This surface topography creates tiny gaps where combustion gasses can escape past the rings, which is known as blow-by.

Here’s a side by side comparison:

These are results from the profilometer. First image is for the Diamond Finish Ring and the second is for an AP steel ring.

Diamond Finish rings have a very smooth surface finish. This makes the seal formed between the ring and the wall of the cylinder to be tighter, hence less blow-by and consequently high efficiency of the engine.

Total Seal measures the surface roughness of its rings with a profilometer. This is a sophisticated tool that can measure variances on the surface down to one micron—that’s one-millionth of a meter! Profilometer results indicate that a Diamond Finish ring has a much smoother surface than a standard ductile iron ring.

profilometer being used to measure the surface roughness of a diamond finish ring

Benefits of a Diamond Finish Ring

Benefits offered by a Diamond Finish ring, which derive from the improved sealing, include:

  • Increased power: By lessening blow-by, the Diamond Finish’s rings helps the engine produce more power.
  • Improved efficiency: Reduced blow-by also enhances the efficiency of the engine.
  • Cleaner oil: There would be less oil contamination due to lesser blow-by.
  • Lowered oil temperatures: Reduced blow-by also tends to lower oil temperatures.
  • Longer engine life: Cleaner oil and lower temperatures contribute to longer engine life.
  • Weight saving: Diamond Finish rings are thinner and lighter compared to the rings of traditional design, which means there may be a potential increase in acceleration power.

Diamond Finish Rings in Action

Diamond Finish rings are already used in some of the highest-competition motor racing in the world today, where they have continued to deliver great results both in terms of performance and durability. They are supplied in many types and sizes to fit many kinds of engines. Providing many sealing improvements, these rings lead to benefits such as power gain, efficiency, and longer oil life, among many others.

Article Sources

Total Seal Piston Rings
https://totalseal.com
(800) 874-2753

